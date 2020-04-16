New Jersey drug courts have been holding virtual sessions to help guide those in recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Twenty-four of 25 drug court participants scheduled to appear before a Superior Court judge for Tuesday's noon recovery program arrived on time by video conference, New Jersey Courts said in a news release.
One person checked in from his car, said the release. Another checked in while waiting for an oil change.
Paul D’Amato started transitioning from working in his Egg Harbor Township-based personal in…
“We are rightly focused on a pandemic that has changed our lives, but it is important to remember at the same time that the opioid crisis continues,” Chief Justice Stuart Rabner said in the release. “Individuals who deal with addiction issues are particularly vulnerable to relapsing in stressful times like these, when routines have been disrupted and many find themselves out of work. Virtual drug court provides continued structure and accountability at a time when it is needed most.”
In Atlantic and Cape May counties, the 45-minute program began April 7. Online group sessions will continue to be held every Tuesday until it is safe for in-person court matters to resume.
Atlantic County
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing begins Thursday, April 9, for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public on Tuesday, April 14, and Thursday, April 16, said Atlantic County Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting April 22, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.