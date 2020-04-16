Mark H. Sandson

Atlantic County Recovery Court Judge Mark H. Sandson

 MOLLY BILINSKI Staff Writer

New Jersey drug courts have been holding virtual sessions to help guide those in recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty-four of 25 drug court participants scheduled to appear before a Superior Court judge for Tuesday's noon recovery program arrived on time by video conference, New Jersey Courts said in a news release. 

One person checked in from his car, said the release. Another checked in while waiting for an oil change.

“We are rightly focused on a pandemic that has changed our lives, but it is important to remember at the same time that the opioid crisis continues,” Chief Justice Stuart Rabner said in the release. “Individuals who deal with addiction issues are particularly vulnerable to relapsing in stressful times like these, when routines have been disrupted and many find themselves out of work. Virtual drug court provides continued structure and accountability at a time when it is needed most.”

In Atlantic and Cape May counties, the 45-minute program began April 7. Online group sessions will continue to be held every Tuesday until it is safe for in-person court matters to resume.

