New Jersey will ask the National Guard to send help to long-term care facilities in the state, officials said during Saturday’s COVID-19 media briefing.
About 40% of COVID-19 deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities such as nursing homes and assisted living centers, where challenging conditions, shortages of workers and high infection rates are resulting in many deaths.
In Atlantic County, such centers account for about half of the deaths, and the numbers have exploded recently at several of them.
“We put in a request, and the initial request was — I don’t want to say denied — but the National Guard was diverted to another area,” said state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli. “We are putting in another one.”
She said she has been contacted by long-term care managers who say they need help.
“It has happened in other states,” said Gov. Phil Murphy. “We continue to consider it in New Jersey. The challenges in long-term care are dire and not unique in America right now.”
Persichilli said it has been difficult to get people to do the jobs most needed in such centers, helping residents with bathing, using the toilet and other activities of daily living.
“We are working as hard as we can. We are going to be looking at student nurses. … We might be able to get people to clean, we might be able to get people to feed. It’s very difficult to get people to do the hands-on activities of daily living.”
Persichilli said the state has sent more than 1,000 names from the Department of Health’s volunteer portal to the nursing homes.
“When they call them up, not all of them are very anxious to do the work that we need. We are working very hard on it,” Persichilli said.
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Bacharach Institute in Ponoma
Number of confirmed cases: 14
Total Number of COVID-19 deaths: 0
Royal Suites Rehab in Galloway
Number of confirmed cases: 63
Total Number of COVID-19 deaths: 0
The Health Center at Galloway
Number of confirmed cases: 4
Total Number of COVID-19 deaths: 0
Our Lady's Center for Rehabilitation & Healthcare in Pleasantville
Number of confirmed cases: 4
Total Number of COVID-19 deaths: 0
Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Northfield
Positive Test Results: 22
COVID-19 Deaths: 0
Heritage Assisted Living in Hammonton
Number of confirmed cases: 12
Total Number of COVID-19 deaths: 3
Preferred Care at Absecon (Absecon Manner) in Absecon
Number of confirmed cases: 50
Total Number of COVID-19 deaths: 3
Somers Place Assisted Living in Egg Harbor Township
Number of confirmed cases: 10
Total Number of COVID-19 deaths: 4
Complete Care at Linwood
Number of confirmed cases: 39
Total Number of COVID-19 deaths: 5
Egg Harbor Care Center in Egg Harbor Township
Number of confirmed cases: 24
Total Number of COVID-19 deaths: 6
Hammonton Care Center in Hammonton
Number of confirmed cases: 149
Total Number of COVID-19 deaths: 12
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Genesis Court House Center in Middle
Number of confirmed cases: 4
Total Number of COVID-19 deaths: 0
Victoria Commons in North Cape May
Number of confirmed cases: 1
Total Number of COVID-19 deaths: 0
Woodbine Development Center in Woodbine
Number of confirmed cases: 5
Total Number of COVID-19 deaths: 0
Autumn Lake Healtcare at Oceanview in Dennis Township
Number of confirmed cases: 29
Total Number of COVID-19 deaths: 1
North Cape Center in North Cape May
Number of confirmed cases: 12
Total Number of COVID-19 deaths: 1
Genesis Healthcare Victoria Manor in North Cape May
Number of confirmed cases: 53
Total Number of COVID-19 deaths: 14
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Vineland Developmental Center in Vineland
Number of confirmed cases: 11
Total Number of COVID-19 deaths: 0
Lincoln Specialty Care Center in Vineland
Number of confirmed cases: 2
Total Number of COVID-19 deaths: 0
Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland
Number of confirmed cases: 3
Total Number of COVID-19 deaths: 0
Genesis Healthcare Millville Center
Number of confirmed cases: 17
Total Number of COVID-19 deaths: 2
Bishop McCarthy Center for Rehabilitation and Heatlhcare in Vineland
Number of confirmed cases: 6
Total Number of COVID-19 deaths: 2
SOUTHERN OCEAN COUNTY
Manahawkin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Stafford
Number of confirmed cases: 5
Total Number of COVID-19 deaths: 0
Artria Senior Living in Manahawkin
Number of confirmed cases: 1
Total Number of COVID-19 deaths: 1
Barnegat Rehabilitation Center & Nursing Center in Barnegat
Number of confirmed cases: 19
Total Number of COVID-19 deaths: 2
Southern Ocean Center in Stafford
Number of confirmed cases: 50
Total Number of COVID-19 deaths: 8
