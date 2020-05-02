MURPHYCOVID0502F

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a State Police mask as he arrives for his Saturday May 2, 2020, press conference at the War Memorial in Trenton, NJ, on the State’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

 Thomas P. Costello

New Jersey will ask the National Guard to send help to long-term care facilities in the state, officials said during Saturday’s COVID-19 media briefing.

About 40% of COVID-19 deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities such as nursing homes and assisted living centers, where challenging conditions, shortages of workers and high infection rates are resulting in many deaths.

In Atlantic County, such centers account for about half of the deaths, and the numbers have exploded recently at several of them.

“We put in a request, and the initial request was — I don’t want to say denied — but the National Guard was diverted to another area,” said state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli. “We are putting in another one.”

She said she has been contacted by long-term care managers who say they need help.

“It has happened in other states,” said Gov. Phil Murphy. “We continue to consider it in New Jersey. The challenges in long-term care are dire and not unique in America right now.”

Persichilli said it has been difficult to get people to do the jobs most needed in such centers, helping residents with bathing, using the toilet and other activities of daily living.

“We are working as hard as we can. We are going to be looking at student nurses. … We might be able to get people to clean, we might be able to get people to feed. It’s very difficult to get people to do the hands-on activities of daily living.”

Persichilli said the state has sent more than 1,000 names from the Department of Health’s volunteer portal to the nursing homes.

“When they call them up, not all of them are very anxious to do the work that we need. We are working very hard on it,” Persichilli said.

