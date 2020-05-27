Tolls on the Garden State Parkway will increase 27% and on the New Jersey Turnpike 37% as of Sept. 13, after the New Jersey Turnpike Authority unanimously approved a $24 billion capital improvement plan Wednesday afternoon.
The South Jersey Transportation Authority is scheduled to vote at its 1:30 p.m. phone meeting on a $500 million capital improvement plan that will raise tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway by about 37%.
The public may listen to the SJTA meeting and/or comment by calling 800-346-7359 and entering access code 492851.
The Turnpike Authority vote came with no comment by any of the commissioners other than board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, after a more than three-hour phone meeting in which many members of the public asked the authority to delay the decision until more is known about the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dozens of callers participated, with environmentalists strongly opposed to $16 billion in widening projects they said would encourage more single-vehicle use and degrade air quality, and not comply with Gov. Phil Murphy's clean energy policies and goals.
Union members called in favor, citing the economic stimulus the projects would provide and the need for improvements to road quality.
Ordinary citizens expressed mixed feelings about the plan but asked for more time to study it, since most people have been focused on health and unemployment concerns during the pandemic. They also said the plan should not be finalized until post-COVID travel patterns are better understood.
On the parkway, the average toll will increase from $1.11 to $1.41; and on the turnpike the average toll will go up from $3.50 to $4.75, according to the authority.
On the expressway, tolls at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza would increase from $3 to $4.25 each way, and the $0.75 tolls in various locations would increase to $1.25, according to the SJTA.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
