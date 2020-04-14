Help is coming for thousands of people waiting weeks for unemployment benefits, many of whom have been told they have to speak to a representative and cannot get through on phone lines, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday.
Murphy and the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development said they have increased call center capacity and upgraded technology.
“Phones are nonstop busy. Or the phone is shut off — just dead air a lot of the time,” said Teri Arensman, of Cape May, who applied for unemployment benefits March 15 and was just notified Tuesday she is eligible but has yet to see a check. “I have nothing left to pay bills or buy food, but you can’t speak to anyone.”
Is Jersey City’s buyout offer to hundreds of employees a sign of what’s to come for other municipalities?
This story was written and produced by NJ Spotlight. It is being republished under a special…
Before the COVID-19 crisis caused shutdowns and job losses in mid-March, about 106,000 people in the state were collecting unemployment. That figure more than doubled by April 4 to about 276,000. That leaves another 410,000 — out of more than 576,000 people who have applied — who have not yet received a check.
The department said the first batch of federal $600 supplemental unemployment payments has been processed and distributed to about 258,062 unemployed people — totaling $154.8 million.
The capacity of the call centers was expanded last Wednesday, according to the Labor Department, to provide additional inquiry lines.
“Prior to this upgrade, tens of thousands of callers were met with dead air, or a dial tone, because the system was beyond its capacity,” a Labor Department news release read. “This is no longer happening.”
However, single mother Melissa Lopez, of Flemington, Hunterdon County, said she has been trying every day from early in the morning, and she has still been unable to get through to anyone.
“I call the number, put in my Social Security Number and PIN, and it tells me I have to speak to a representative, but there is no one available at this time,” said Lopez, who first filed in mid-March. “The automated system disconnects you.”
“I feel it in the pit of my stomach for every worker’s claim we haven’t gotten to yet,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “We are paying benefits to nearly 300,000 New Jerseyans, but that is of little consequence if your claim isn’t one of them. Our entire staff empathizes with your frustration and uncertainty. That’s why we have been working around the clock to find solutions to common problems weighing on the system.”
TRENTON — New Jersey’s jobless claims spiked 32% last week, breaking a record set the week b…
Murphy said in his daily COVID-19 briefing Tuesday that the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development “continues to work to upgrade capacity.”
He said the Labor Department has provided 500 more laptops to employees so they can assist by working from home.
“No one is going to lose a single penny,” Murphy said. “But the staff has been dealing with unprecedented volumes of applications — 576,904 applications in the past three weeks. Even with steps in place, we ask for continued patience and understanding.”
But for people out of work with no income, patience is in short supply.
Arensman said she was happy to finally get word she is eligible, but the letter that arrived Tuesday put her date of eligibility at April 13 — a month after she was laid off — and says she will get about $30 less per week than she expected, based on her online application.
According to the Department of Labor, most applications can be completed online, but some are flagged as needing to talk to someone in the department. Often it is because of previous open claims, or some other anomaly.
Part-timers, independent contractors and other nontraditional employees who have lost work d…
On Tuesday, the Labor Department said in a news release it has made a series of moves — from upgrading computer technology to adding personnel and boosting phone capacity — to get unemployment claims processed faster and customers’ questions answered more quickly.
Updated IT programming has resulted in about 166,000 applicants — more than 60% of those waiting for an agent to review their application — to have their claim processed, according to the state.
“Going forward, this same percentage of claims formerly requiring an agent review will be entered directly into the system as a result of this significant upgrade,” the news release said.
Atlantic County
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing begins Thursday, April 9, for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public on Tuesday, April 14, and Thursday, April 16, said Atlantic County Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting Wednesday, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.