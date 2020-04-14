We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Help is coming for thousands of people waiting weeks for unemployment benefits, many of whom have been told they have to speak to a representative and cannot get through on phone lines, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday.

Murphy and the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development said they have increased call center capacity and upgraded technology.

“Phones are nonstop busy. Or the phone is shut off — just dead air a lot of the time,” said Teri Arensman, of Cape May, who applied for unemployment benefits March 15 and was just notified Tuesday she is eligible but has yet to see a check. “I have nothing left to pay bills or buy food, but you can’t speak to anyone.”

Before the COVID-19 crisis caused shutdowns and job losses in mid-March, about 106,000 people in the state were collecting unemployment. That figure more than doubled by April 4 to about 276,000. That leaves another 410,000 — out of more than 576,000 people who have applied — who have not yet received a check.

The department said the first batch of federal $600 supplemental unemployment payments has been processed and distributed to about 258,062 unemployed people — totaling $154.8 million.

The capacity of the call centers was expanded last Wednesday, according to the Labor Department, to provide additional inquiry lines.

“Prior to this upgrade, tens of thousands of callers were met with dead air, or a dial tone, because the system was beyond its capacity,” a Labor Department news release read. “This is no longer happening.”

However, single mother Melissa Lopez, of Flemington, Hunterdon County, said she has been trying every day from early in the morning, and she has still been unable to get through to anyone.

“I call the number, put in my Social Security Number and PIN, and it tells me I have to speak to a representative, but there is no one available at this time,” said Lopez, who first filed in mid-March. “The automated system disconnects you.”

“I feel it in the pit of my stomach for every worker’s claim we haven’t gotten to yet,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “We are paying benefits to nearly 300,000 New Jerseyans, but that is of little consequence if your claim isn’t one of them. Our entire staff empathizes with your frustration and uncertainty. That’s why we have been working around the clock to find solutions to common problems weighing on the system.”

Murphy said in his daily COVID-19 briefing Tuesday that the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development “continues to work to upgrade capacity.”

He said the Labor Department has provided 500 more laptops to employees so they can assist by working from home.

“No one is going to lose a single penny,” Murphy said. “But the staff has been dealing with unprecedented volumes of applications — 576,904 applications in the past three weeks. Even with steps in place, we ask for continued patience and understanding.”

But for people out of work with no income, patience is in short supply.

Arensman said she was happy to finally get word she is eligible, but the letter that arrived Tuesday put her date of eligibility at April 13 — a month after she was laid off — and says she will get about $30 less per week than she expected, based on her online application.

According to the Department of Labor, most applications can be completed online, but some are flagged as needing to talk to someone in the department. Often it is because of previous open claims, or some other anomaly.

On Tuesday, the Labor Department said in a news release it has made a series of moves — from upgrading computer technology to adding personnel and boosting phone capacity — to get unemployment claims processed faster and customers’ questions answered more quickly.

Updated IT programming has resulted in about 166,000 applicants — more than 60% of those waiting for an agent to review their application — to have their claim processed, according to the state.

“Going forward, this same percentage of claims formerly requiring an agent review will be entered directly into the system as a result of this significant upgrade,” the news release said.