TRENTON — The Office of Legislative Services has installed video cameras in two committee rooms used by the state Senate and Assembly, offering live video as well as audio coverage for the first time on the Legislature's website.

“NJ Now in Session: Legislature Live" was inspired by C-SPAN, which has provided live video coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate for 30 years, according to an OLS news release.

Assemblyman John Burzichelli, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, sponsored the legislation to create NJ Now.

“The average New Jersey resident likely doesn’t have time to come to Trenton regularly, and with news coverage dwindling, it may be difficult to keep up with state issues,” said Burzichelli. “NJ Now fills this void."

Assembly and Senate committees typically handle hearings on proposed legislation, which must pass committees before being voted on by the full Senate and Assembly. They also hold hearings on controversial issues.

Sessions in those rooms will be live-streamed and archived for users to watch later, OLS said. Previously, only the audio of public proceedings was available to stream online.

The majority of committee hearings are likely to remain audio-only for a while, until more rooms can be equipped with cameras.

OLS plans to expand the cameras into two more committee rooms before the end of the year.

To stream NJ Now, visit njleg.state.nj.us and click “Live Proceedings” to view live hearings or “Archived Proceedings” for past legislative activity.

