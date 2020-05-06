We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The state has hired Manatt, a national business consulting firm, to help it better protect residents and staff in long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the future, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday during his daily media briefing.

Half of the state’s 8,549 COVID-19 deaths have been among people associated with these facilities, Murphy said.

In some, such as the Hammonton Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, the rates of infection and death are much higher than in other nearby nursing homes.

According to the state Department of Health, the center has 157 positive cases and 18 deaths.

Others, like Atlantic County’s Meadowview nursing home and the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home, have only recently had their first deaths and have kept their infection rates lower than many. The Vineland facility has six reported cases and two deaths, much lower than similar veterans homes in Paramus, Bergen County and Menlo Park, Middlesex County.

Meadowview has had its first death, Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said Monday. He also said 36 residents and seven staff members tested positive, but the state Health Department still lists Meadowview with 22 cases and no deaths.

“We are taking aggressive measures in our state to protect residents and staff at these facilities,” Murphy said. “To meet the challenge, we are bringing on a nationally experienced team of experts.”

Murphy said the team will be led by Cindy Mann, a former deputy administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under President Barack Obama, and by Carol Raphael, former CEO and president of the Visiting Nurse Service of New York and former board chair of AARP.

They will have three principal tasks, Murphy said: to provide immediate support to Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli and her staff; to do a two-to-three week review of conditions at long-term care facilities, and compare the performance of facilities here to other places in the U.S.; and to make recommendations for long-term, systemic reform in long-term care.

“The review will look at (whether) additional protocols, resources and equipment should be put in place to best protect our residents,” Persichilli said. “They will compare New Jersey oversight to other states’ and examine differences in outcomes.”

She said the Health Department will continue implementing protocols, inspections and testing at long-term care centers while the review takes place.

As migrant workers will soon begin arriving to pick crops, Persichilli said the Health, Labor and Agriculture departments are working together to test those in migrant camps, starting next week.

“Singapore thought they had beaten (COVID-19) down to zero, but they had a flareup because of migrant workers,” Murphy said.

“We have a committee ... meeting regularly with a full plan for seasonal workers,” Persichilli said. “Salem hospital is helping.”

She said the department is working with growers.

“We will begin next week to set up a whole system for testing,” Persichilli said.