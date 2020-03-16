The state Department of the Treasury reported February major tax revenue collections were up $220.0 million, or 9.4%, above last February to $2.554 billion.

The influence of COVID-19, however, is not yet known, since many revenues report with a one-month delay, according to the department.

While corporate business tax revenues are up fiscal year-to-date, February was the third consecutive month of a decline in those revenues, the Treasury reported in a news release Monday.

According to the department:

Fiscal year-to-date, total collections of $20.511 billion are up $1.234 billion, or 6.4% above the same period last year.

With the release of the governor’s fiscal 2021 proposed budget Feb. 25, the Treasury issued revised revenue forecasts for fiscal 2020. In total, revenue estimates for the current fiscal year were increased by $948.2 million, a rise of 2.5% from the total certified in June at the adoption of the Appropriations Act.

Gross income tax receipts of $1.184 billion are 11.3% above last February. Year-to-date collections of $9.528 billion are up 6.6%. The gross income tax, which is constitutionally dedicated to the Property Tax Relief Fund, is the state’s largest tax revenue source.

The sales and use tax, the largest General Fund revenue source, reported $719.5 million in February, up 7.2% over last February. Year to date, sales tax collections of $6.1 billion are up 5.6% from the same period last year.

The corporation business tax, the second largest General Fund revenue source, generated $34.5 million, 45.3% below last February. Year to date, the corporation business tax has collected $2.049 billion, or 9.4% above the same period last year.

While declines are expected to continue for the remaining months of fiscal 2020, the strong growth between July and November has boosted the corporation business tax such that the revised fiscal 2020 forecast was increased by $555 million.