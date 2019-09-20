ATLANTIC CITY — The state will provide $8 million to county jails for medication-assisted opioid addiction treatment for those in jail and after release, similar to a pilot program in use in Atlantic County.
The statewide program was announced Friday at a Human Services-sponsored summit on the opioid crisis at the Atlantic City Convention Center. Funding will be allocated in proportion to the size of the jail population.
Such services are already available in state prisons.
Studies have found the risk for opioid overdose death greatly increases for people shortly after leaving prison, to as much as 129 times that of the general population, according to the state.
“Our clients are vulnerable, their resistance is low and their drug cravings are high," said former Gov. James E. McGreevey, chairman of the New Jersey Reentry Corp., a nonprofit that works to remove barriers to employment for citizens returning from incarceration. "Having MAT (medication-assisted treatment) will help persons survive and stabilize those first few weeks outside of jail. It’s the difference between survival and a second chance at sobriety.”
The Atlantic County jail started providing medication-assisted treatment in July 2017, connecting former inmates to treatment via the John Brooks Recovery Center. The program has been funded with $343,713 from the state Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services.
Michael Santillo, executive director of operations at the Brooks center, said last year 78% to 90% of Atlantic County program inmates, upon release from jail, are linked directly to outpatient treatment programs, support services and wraparound programs to help them continue in recovery.
About 45% of program participants were re-arrested for drug-related and nondrug-related offenses after release, Santillo said, which remains below the national rate of 60% to 80%, according to the National Association of Drug Court Professionals.
Marcus O. Hicks, acting commissioner of the Department of Corrections, said the initiative would reduce recidivism rates, enhance public safety and help those most at risk of death.
About 80% of inmates in New Jersey with substance use disorders were under the influence when they committed their crime, state health and corrections officials have said.
“At the end of the day, we need to save lives. These medications save lives,” said acting Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.