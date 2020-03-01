Some South Jersey municipal officials would like to see the state’s Open Public Records Act reviewed and reformed as the law closes in on its 20th anniversary.
Municipalities cite privacy concerns, abuse of the law for commercial gain and ever-increasing costs to taxpayers.
It’s not about the average citizen requesting a copy of an ordinance, they say. It’s about the invisible fence company that wants a listing of all dog license holders in a township, or interior designers seeking all new construction permits.
These instances and others motivated members of the Municipal Clerks’ Association of New Jersey to begin talking about the issue, said Peter J. Miller, township administrator of Egg Harbor Township.
“Nobody wants to deny people’s access to records,” Miller said. “The things that people ask for sometimes, your curiosity is why, other than they just can. We spend a lot of time taking requests and saying, ‘Your request is too broad. How can you fine tune it? What years are you looking for? ... We are open and transparent. They are your records.’”
Open government advocate John Paff, a Cumberland County native, questions the need to have OPRA reviewed. He thinks it has been working well and has made use of the act for years.
Access to government is a core responsibility of government and is as important for a municipality to pay for as the police, said Paff, chairman of the Open Government Advocacy Project for the New Jersey Libertarian Party.
Burdensome requests can be handled with a special service charge, which the act already allows for, Paff said. Some information could be put on municipal websites, so residents could download it themselves, he said.
“I think a lot of stuff is overblown,” said Paff about complaints from municipal officials. “Do they want to restudy or gut some of the provisions that make it the success it is?”
OPRA has grown significantly both in renown and use since it became law in 2002, said Lisa M. Ryan, spokeswoman for the state Department of Community Affairs.
How OPRA is applied in real-life situations largely has been guided by Superior Court decisions and the Government Record Council, case law rather than changes to the OPRA statute, Ryan said.
“Because much has changed in the last 18 years, the GRC — an agency affiliated with DCA — believes that OPRA is at a good point for reevaluation. Such a reevaluation should address the need for public records transparency balanced with a personal privacy policy and a clear, concise procedure for public agencies to follow when responding to OPRA requests,” Ryan said.
If the Legislature decides to reexamine OPRA, the DCA invites state officials to reach out to the Government Records Council for any information they might need on the issue, Ryan said.
Avalon is one of the communities that has passed a resolution supporting a review of OPRA.
C. Danielle Nollett has been Avalon’s borough clerk/registrar since February 2019. Of the 215 OPRA requests her office received last year, 190 were submitted by companies or legal offices. These requests generated 40,279 pages in response. Of that total, 39,671 pages were provided at no cost to the people making the request, Nollett said.
They receive requests from people in the interior design business for new construction permits that have been issued, Nollett said. One of the requests she received was for minutes from council meetings from 1960 through 1975.
“Our office grinds to a halt when fulfilling large-volume requests,” said Nollett, who added she is one of only two people in the Borough Clerk’s Office.
Daina Dale, the municipal clerk in Harvey Cedars since 2001, has seen the number of OPRA requests from the public increase during her time on the job.
“It can be very cumbersome,” Dale said.
Dale gave the example of a vendor trying to obtain information about dog owners in the borough.
All dogs owners have to be licensed in Harvey Cedars, Dale said. She was not allowed to ask why the person wanted a list of dog licenses, but she figured it was a commercial enterprise trying to sell the owners invisible fences or something else.
Somers Point Mayor Jack Glasser, whose municipality also passed a resolution asking for an OPRA review, said some of the requests are open-ended, such as a request for a year’s worth of all traffic accident reports.
Somers Point has three clerks in its office, and one of them spends almost all of their time answering OPRA requests, Glasser said.
“It’s time and money, and there are time limits,” Glasser said. “The clerks are staying extra time to make the requests on time.”
Along with the Municipal Clerks’ Association of New Jersey, the New Jersey State League of Municipalities has taken the lead in trying to have OPRA reexamined.
State Sen. Kristin M. Corrado, R-Bergen, Essex, Morris, Passaic, introduced a bill that would establish an Open Public Records Act Study Commission.
“There has been a sample resolution for municipalities to consider, and we want them to send a copy to state Sen. Steve Sweeney, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, state Sen. Loretta Weinberg and Gov. Phil Murphy,” said Lori Buckelew, senior legislative analyst for the league.
