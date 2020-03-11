WEST WILDWOOD — There will be a status conference Wednesday at 3 p.m. in Mayor Christopher Fox's state ethics violations case, the Office of Administrative Law said.
The Local Finance Board of the state Department of Community Affairs filed 23 charges of ethics violations against Fox in April 2019, and fined him $24,900. He appealed them, and denied any wrongdoing.
In July, the Finance Board voted to send his appeal to the OAL as a contested case.
According to an OAL spokesperson, status conferences generally involve the lawyers and the judge in the case. Typically, she said, future dates for proceedings are determined.
At 5 p.m. there will be a borough commission meeting at Borough Hall.
The Office of Administrative Law employs a corps of administrative law judges who hear contested cases for state agencies and issue initial decisions, according to the agency’s website.
The Finance Board's list of alleged violations of state ethics law ran to 21 pages, and included actions he took as mayor that benefited police Chief Jacqueline Ferentz, with whom he lives. Others were related to his failure to disclose all income he receives on state-required financial disclosure statements, and to his entering into shared-services agreements with neighboring Wildwood while he was also business administrator there.
The board said Fox violated state ethics laws when he voted in favor of designating himself director of public safety, with oversight of the Police Department, 10 days before the borough reinstated Ferentz as a police officer after she had been dismissed by a previous mayor; and about a month before she was named chief.
Fox also allegedly violated the law when he gave Ferentz back pay and pension credit for a time when she did not serve in the Police Department; and voted in favor of a 50% increase in Ferentz’s salary from $67,000 to $101,000, from 2015 to 2017.
Fox, a retired Wildwood police officer, receives a police pension.
His daughter Nicole Fox has since been hired as a police officer in West Wildwood.
Fox’s lawyer, Michelle J. Douglass, is the same lawyer who represented Ferentz when she sued the borough over her treatment by a previous mayor.
Ferentz won a $1.7 million judgment taxpayers are struggling to pay, forcing cutbacks in city workers’ hours and other cost-saving measures. The borough’s insurance company refused to pay the award, saying the municipality — then under Fox’s leadership — failed to adequately defend itself in the suit.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
