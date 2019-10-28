ATLANTIC CITY — A Port Republic man was taken into custody and charged for robbery and weapons charges for his role in back-to-back robberies in the city Friday.
George Dean, 31, of Port Republic, was arrested after being identified as the suspect in two robberies where he threaten the store clerks and stole money from the register, police said.
The previous week, Dean was taken into custody by Galloway police after allegedly stealing the master keys and attempting to burglarize Fred and Ethel's restaurant in Smithville.
On Oct. 25, at 9:57 a.m., officers responded to ed Pete's Convenience Store in the 2300 block of Atlantic Avenue for a reported robbery.
According to police, Dean entered the store with a large stick and demanded money from the clerk. He then opened the register and stole money from the drawer before leaving the store.
Later that evening, at 7:49 p.m., officers were called the Game Stop electronics store, located in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue, for a robbery. Dean gave the cashier a note demanding money and said he was armed with a handgun. He again stole money from the store and fled the scene.
Detectives located Dean near Missouri and Atlantic avenues on Saturday. He was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery, unlawful possession of weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and theft.
He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing, pending a court appearance.
