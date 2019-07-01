Stockton University's $4.6 million in additional funding in the Legislature's 2020 budget survived Gov. Phil Murphy's veto pen, but university officials say the funding is in limbo along with Stockton's Atlantic City expansion.
At a Sunday press conference, Murphy said he was line-item vetoing $48.5 million and putting another $235 million of spending in the Legislature's $38.7 billion budget into reserve. It would be spent only if the state collects sufficient revenue to cover the extra spending, or if the Legislature provides a new revenue source, Murphy said.
But the governor did not specify which items would go into that reserve status.
Murphy had argued strenuously that the budget should include increased taxes on those making more than $1 million, but the Democrat controlled Legislature said it did not want to impose new taxes in a year when revenues were already increasing from last year's corporate tax hike.
Murphy's budget gave Stockton about $1.35 million, and the legislature added another $4.6 million, for a total of about $5.95 million.
"We do not have clarity on how much of that is being placed in reserve," said Stockton President Harvey Kesselman on Monday. "We absolutely need that commitment of funds in order to move forward with phase two of the Atlantic City campus."
Kesselman thanked the governor for not line-item vetoing the funding, and State Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Leader Craig Coughlin for "their confidence and support of Stockton."
"Keep in mind why it is so critical for Stockton," said Kesselman. "Stockton and Montclair get the least amount (of per student funding) of any senior public colleges and universities."
Kesselman said Stockton opened its Atlantic City campus last Fall without any additional state funding, and needs the added revenue if it is to keep expanding there.
Murphy said Sunday the list of items to be put on hold will be difficult to create, but it must be done.
The spending items put into reserve will be "all shapes and sizes, including items we have proposed," said Murphy on Sunday. "Overwhelmingly they will be programs we like. ... We want to do (these programs) but we have to see if revenues come in ahead of expectations or if the legislature presents us another revenue source."
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
