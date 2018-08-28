Stockton University will soon welcome 1,000 students to its Atlantic City campus, but on Tuesday morning the media got an inside look at the college.
Here at media day for the new @Stockton_edu AC campus #acpress and some students are already moved in pic.twitter.com/BdNhRrIbzY— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) August 28, 2018
President Harvey Kesselman was there prior to the tour.
Stockton Pres Harvey Kesselman talks about student opportunities at the new campus before media tour #acpress pic.twitter.com/YVQcSLfh9o— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) August 28, 2018
Kesselman says that @Stockton_edu AC campus will help to stop the outmigration of residents in the area and help revitalize AC #acpress— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) August 28, 2018
Kesselman spouts off a list of local area leaders who are Stockton alum including several casino CEOs, the mayor of Ac, and himself with Ventnor Police Chief Doug Biagi shouting out himself as well #acpress— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) August 28, 2018
Here's a look at one of the classrooms in the building.
Director of Residential Life at @Stockton_edu talks about the residential building with apartment style dorms, btw some with 2! bathrooms #acpress pic.twitter.com/YR7IS5Kq6A— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) August 28, 2018
There a few academic rooms in the residential building, this is one. The voice you hear is Michelle McDonald, chief officer for academic programming #acpress pic.twitter.com/pwBwrzwgyB— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) August 28, 2018
More of the academic building at @Stockton_edu AC #scpress pic.twitter.com/RlpEOJrPGN— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) August 28, 2018
Classrooms have furniture that is able to transition for academic needs and, more views #acpress pic.twitter.com/fuS9rpQISC— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) August 28, 2018
A hallway, but it’s color-coded @Stockton_edu #acpress pic.twitter.com/eWLOyozfnv— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) August 28, 2018
Touches of AC dot the campus #acpress pic.twitter.com/KmK8SgW4Sk— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) August 28, 2018
Grand stairwell in academic building lined with windows #acpress pic.twitter.com/9kxM6z0G7G— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) August 28, 2018
Students @Stockton_edu AC campus give a tour of a residence on campus #acpress pic.twitter.com/6EUtoUtPdC— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) August 28, 2018
And some first looks at the dorm rooms.
Residential building has gender inclusive and co-ed housing as well as a lactation room for breastfeeding moms #acpress— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) August 28, 2018
Here is a beachfront dorm room with three bedrooms and two bathrooms ... our photographer @ACPressGrugan is jealous #acpress pic.twitter.com/aNbgDa7MoK— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) August 28, 2018
Beach views from the residential building #acpress pic.twitter.com/xTTJC8ZCN8— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) August 28, 2018
With the final stop of the tour being new dining area.
Final stop on the tour is the dining area featuring @StocktonDining @ChartwellsHE and Carluccio’s #acpress pic.twitter.com/xiccN4rBUK— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) August 28, 2018
