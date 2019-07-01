Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Atlantic City's vulnerability to flooding may present an opportunity, some officials have long argued, to make the resort an East Coast hub for hands-on research on sea level rise.
The first hints of the idea becoming reality came Monday.
By next winter, the college wants to open a 4,000 to 8,000-square-foot incubator on the first floor of the school's residential building in Atlantic City, grant writer Jim Rutala announced at the second Jersey Shore Beach Report conference at Stockton University.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
The "incubator" will house offices for members of the state Department of Environmental Protection, the Army Corps of Engineers, nonprofits, Stockton researchers and others looking at ways to fortify coastal communities from higher tides.
Along the Jersey Shore, the Army Corps projects more than $1.6 billion in annual damage in the future from storms and flooding, and water levels are expected to increase by 1.15 to 4.02 feet by 2080.
"We all work in our own silos," said Rutala. "Given the magnitude of this effort, having everyone work together is smart."
The university has already expressed hopes of building from scratch a larger 60,000-square-foot Marine and Environmental Science Center that would include classrooms, laboratories and meeting spaces with access to the ocean and bays.
1 of 25
Rough surf pounds the seawall 4th Avenue in North Wildwood. The dune structure on the North Wildwood Beach from 3rd to 5th Avenues was completely washed away. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Monday March 05, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
The Wetlands Institute on Stone Harbor Blvd in Middle Township, surrounded by high tide waters, Monday March 05, 2018. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Mike Sim, of Westville, uses a metal detector Monday to comb the North Wildwood beach at Sixth Avenue in front of eroded dunes. The dune structure from Third to Fifth avenues was completely washed away by high tides during and since Friday’s coastal storm.
The Wetlands Institute on Stone Harbor Blvd in Middle Township, surrounded by high tide waters, Monday March 05, 2018. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Mike Sim of Westville, uses a metal detector to comb the North Wildwood Beach at 6th Avenue in front of the eroded dune. The dune structure on the North Wildwood Beach from 3rd to 5th Avenues was completely washed away. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Monday March 05, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Homes in the Grassy Sound section of Middle Township along Ocean Drive, are surrounded by high tide waters, Monday March 05, 2018. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Rough surf ate away at dune on the beach at 101st Street in Stone Harbor. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Monday March 05, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Homes in the Grassy Sound section of Middle Township along Ocean Drive are surrounded by high tide waters March 5. Extreme high tides lingered along South Jersey’s shore from coastal storm three days earlier, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Sinking land and rising waters mean more days of flooding, at higher levels, experts say.
Homes in the Grassy Sound section of Middle Township along Ocean Drive, are surrounded by high tide waters, Monday March 05, 2018. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Homes in the Grassy Sound section of Middle Township along Ocean Drive are surrounded Monday by high-tide waters and access walkways are flooded due to the lingering effects from Friday’s coastal storm.
A decoy duck sits on a floating mat of straw washed up at Dad's Place on Ocean Drive in Middle Township. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Monday March 05, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Rough surf pounds the seawall and jetty at 2nd Avenue in North Wildwood. The dune structure on the North Wildwood Beach from 3rd to 5th Avenues was completely washed away. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Monday March 05, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
A decoy duck sits on a floating mat of straw washed up at Dad's Place on Ocean Drive in Middle Township. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Monday March 05, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Rough surf pounds the seawall and jetty at 2nd Avenue in North Wildwood. The dune structure on the North Wildwood Beach from 3rd to 5th Avenues was completely washed away. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Monday March 05, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Rough surf ate away at dune on the beach at 122st Street to the Point in Stone Harbor. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Monday March 05, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Rough surf washes the beach at 111st Street in Stone Harbor. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Monday March 05, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Rough surf washes the beach at 101st Street in Stone Harbor. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Monday March 05, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Mike Sim of Westville, uses a metal detector to comb the North Wildwood Beach at 6th Avenue in front of the eroded dune. The dune structure on the North Wildwood Beach from 3rd to 5th Avenues was completely washed away. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Monday March 05, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Mike Sim of Westville, uses a metal detector to comb the North Wildwood Beach at 6th Avenue in front of the eroded dune. The dune structure on the North Wildwood Beach from 3rd to 5th Avenues was completely washed away. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Monday March 05, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Homes in the Grassy Sound section of Middle Township along Ocean Drive, are surrounded by high tide waters and access walkways flooded, Monday March 05, 2018. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Rough surf pounds the seawall and jetty at 3rd Avenue in North Wildwood. The dune structure on the North Wildwood Beach from 3rd to 5th Avenues was completely washed away. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Monday March 05, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Homes in the Grassy Sound section of Middle Township along Ocean Drive, are surrounded by high tide waters, Monday March 05, 2018. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Homes in the Grassy Sound section of Middle Township along Ocean Drive, are surrounded by high tide waters, Monday March 05, 2018. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Rough surf pounds the seawall and jetty Monday at 3rd Avenue in North Wildwood. The dune structure on the North Wildwood beach from 3rd to 5th avenues was completely washed away by last week’s nor’easter. For the current storm, widespread coastal flooding is not expected, but localized minor flooding will occur along the shores.
GALLERY: Flooding and beach erosion in North Wildwood and Stone Harbor
Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Monday March 05, 2018.
1 of 25
Rough surf pounds the seawall 4th Avenue in North Wildwood. The dune structure on the North Wildwood Beach from 3rd to 5th Avenues was completely washed away. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Monday March 05, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
The Wetlands Institute on Stone Harbor Blvd in Middle Township, surrounded by high tide waters, Monday March 05, 2018. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Mike Sim, of Westville, uses a metal detector Monday to comb the North Wildwood beach at Sixth Avenue in front of eroded dunes. The dune structure from Third to Fifth avenues was completely washed away by high tides during and since Friday’s coastal storm.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
The Wetlands Institute on Stone Harbor Blvd in Middle Township, surrounded by high tide waters, Monday March 05, 2018. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Mike Sim of Westville, uses a metal detector to comb the North Wildwood Beach at 6th Avenue in front of the eroded dune. The dune structure on the North Wildwood Beach from 3rd to 5th Avenues was completely washed away. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Monday March 05, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Homes in the Grassy Sound section of Middle Township along Ocean Drive, are surrounded by high tide waters, Monday March 05, 2018. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Rough surf ate away at dune on the beach at 101st Street in Stone Harbor. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Monday March 05, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Homes in the Grassy Sound section of Middle Township along Ocean Drive are surrounded by high tide waters March 5. Extreme high tides lingered along South Jersey’s shore from coastal storm three days earlier, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Sinking land and rising waters mean more days of flooding, at higher levels, experts say.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Homes in the Grassy Sound section of Middle Township along Ocean Drive, are surrounded by high tide waters, Monday March 05, 2018. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Homes in the Grassy Sound section of Middle Township along Ocean Drive are surrounded Monday by high-tide waters and access walkways are flooded due to the lingering effects from Friday’s coastal storm.
dale gerhard / staff photographer
A decoy duck sits on a floating mat of straw washed up at Dad's Place on Ocean Drive in Middle Township. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Monday March 05, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Rough surf pounds the seawall and jetty at 2nd Avenue in North Wildwood. The dune structure on the North Wildwood Beach from 3rd to 5th Avenues was completely washed away. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Monday March 05, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
A decoy duck sits on a floating mat of straw washed up at Dad's Place on Ocean Drive in Middle Township. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Monday March 05, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Rough surf pounds the seawall and jetty at 2nd Avenue in North Wildwood. The dune structure on the North Wildwood Beach from 3rd to 5th Avenues was completely washed away. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Monday March 05, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Rough surf ate away at dune on the beach at 122st Street to the Point in Stone Harbor. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Monday March 05, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Rough surf washes the beach at 111st Street in Stone Harbor. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Monday March 05, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Rough surf washes the beach at 101st Street in Stone Harbor. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Monday March 05, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Mike Sim of Westville, uses a metal detector to comb the North Wildwood Beach at 6th Avenue in front of the eroded dune. The dune structure on the North Wildwood Beach from 3rd to 5th Avenues was completely washed away. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Monday March 05, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Mike Sim of Westville, uses a metal detector to comb the North Wildwood Beach at 6th Avenue in front of the eroded dune. The dune structure on the North Wildwood Beach from 3rd to 5th Avenues was completely washed away. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Monday March 05, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Homes in the Grassy Sound section of Middle Township along Ocean Drive, are surrounded by high tide waters and access walkways flooded, Monday March 05, 2018. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Rough surf pounds the seawall and jetty at 3rd Avenue in North Wildwood. The dune structure on the North Wildwood Beach from 3rd to 5th Avenues was completely washed away. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Monday March 05, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Homes in the Grassy Sound section of Middle Township along Ocean Drive, are surrounded by high tide waters, Monday March 05, 2018. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Homes in the Grassy Sound section of Middle Township along Ocean Drive, are surrounded by high tide waters, Monday March 05, 2018. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Rough surf pounds the seawall and jetty Monday at 3rd Avenue in North Wildwood. The dune structure on the North Wildwood beach from 3rd to 5th avenues was completely washed away by last week’s nor’easter. For the current storm, widespread coastal flooding is not expected, but localized minor flooding will occur along the shores.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Rough surf cuts into the beach Monday at 111th Street in Stone Harbor.
A feasibility study for the Stockton project is being funded by the Economic Development Authority and will be completed in August. The project's design, permitting and construction could take at least three-and-a-half years.
Rutala presented a list of 11 potential spots for the $41 million facility, from vacant land in the South Inlet to areas scattered throughout the city already owned by Stockton. The site of Bader Field, the now-defunct municipal airport on Route 40, is also being considered.
"We can't wait 40 months," Rutala said before detailing plans for the soon-to-launch incubator, which may be funded by a federal grant. "This has to happen now."
A sense of urgency to combat sea level rise was evident throughout the hour-long event.
Dr. Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton's Coastal Research Center in Port Republic, presented a slideshow outlining how Hurricane Sandy in 2012 ate away at several beaches up and down New Jersey's coast.
In Mantaloking, for instance, the storm tore apart houses on the ocean's edge and the pieces were lapped up by the ocean.
But dune projects undertaken before the storm helped save some from extensive damage, he said, including Ocean City, where a 1992 dune project helped grow the beach to 465 feet over the following 20 years.
"They've not put another grain of sand out there since 1992," Farrell said. "Sand has accumulated there."
Jetties, which can trap sand, may make sense moving forward in areas of some shore towns, he said. In Brigantine, jetties on the northern end capture sand and could be shipped to places that are eroding.
In 2006, Avalon began moving sand from mid-island beaches, where the shoreline is naturally expanding, to its northern beaches, a hotspot for erosion. This year, Farrell said, the borough borrowed 50,000 cubic yards from its abundant beaches.
"This is where the sand goes," he said. "We're saying 'Maybe we can borrow some of that and put it back and save a few bucks pumping sand from offshore."
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Catherine McCabe stressed the importance of such flood mitigation efforts.
She rounded off recent moves from Gov. Phil Murphy's administration to combat climate change and sea level rise, noting a recently appointed coastal resilience czar, ambitious offshore wind energy goals and the state reentering the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
"This is a real vulnerability not just for the economy of our shore but for the vulnerability of our people and communities that live on the shore," McCabe said. "In times of climate change, we can expect to see (Hurricane) Sandy come again under another name. We think about that a lot."
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.