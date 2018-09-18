ATLANTIC CITY — The prospect of a new Marine and Environmental Science Center being built on the city’s Bader Field took one step closer to becoming a reality.
Last week, the city and Stockton University received a $100,000 state grant to conduct a feasibility study on the possibility of building the new center, which in total would cost about $41 million to build, according to a preliminary plan developed by the university last year.
“Funding will be used to complete a feasibility study for a Center for Marine and Environmental Science, dedicated to researching alternative energy courses, and shaping the field of coastal resilience,” said Michelle McDonald, chief officer for academic programming at Stockton. “Such work will not only serve to advance our understanding of the natural world, and how to predict, and prepare, for environmental changes, but will also bolster the local economy and offer employment opportunities in emerging fields."
If constructed, the new center would cost about $41 million and add to the university’s $156 million Atlantic City campus, which opened last month on Albany Avenue.
The proposal for the center calls for a 50,000- to 60,000-square-foot building on a 15-acre sector of Bader field that will be used for educational and research facilities related to the university’s marine science program, according to previous press reports. The site would accommodate about 500 students and 100 employees and include docks and ramps for access to the ocean and back bays in the city.
Stockton currently has a facility at Nacote Creek in Port Republic, but it was built in the early 1900s.
This new facility would create more opportunities for students and graduate research. It would also facilitate the development of a Coastal Resilience Institute and a Coastal Research Incubator, according to previous press reports.
The Coastal Resiliency Institute would theoretically focus on infrastructure redevelopment and beach management and replenishment, according to previous reports. It could assist municipalities in developing plans that would lower flood insurance premiums for property owners.
The new facility would also spur development on a 15-acre sector of the 140-acre Bader Field, which has sat vacant for years.
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman has said on numerous occasions the university isn’t interested in buying all of Bader Field. However, the Stockton board of trustees did recently vote on exploring the idea of buying the old Atlantic Club casino, which sits across from the Atlantic City campus and near Bader Field.
On Monday, Atlantic City mayor Frank Gilliam said the city is very interested in this project.
“There isn’t anything we won’t look at for development on Bader Field,” Gilliam said. "Atlantic City is really heading in the right direction, and we want to be a hub of innovation.”
Gilliam added that he is currently working with the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs to appraise Bader Field so that the city knows exactly how much the land is worth before any development happens.
“This is something that we are going to get done quickly,” Gilliam said of the appraisal. “I do think other spots of Bader Field (separate from the new facility) can be developed into a state-of-the-art sports complex that can help Atlantic City be profitable.”
Linda Gilmore, a spokeswoman for Atlantic County, said the county is not monetarily involved with the potential project at this time. However, the Atlantic County Economic Alliance is identified as a "strategic partner" to assist with the study with in-kind services.
The county did bond for $128 million to help Stockton build the Atlantic City campus.
