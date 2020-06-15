Murphy Writing of Stockton University will host a virtual reading on Zoom with Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Yusef Komunyakaa at 7 p.m. Friday.
Komunyakaa became the first African American man to win the Pulitzer Prize for his 1994 book "Neon Vernacular." His other books include "Taboo," "Warhorses" and "The Emperor of Water Clocks."
The poet, who currently teaches at New York University, has performed his plays, performance art and libretti nationally. He has received the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize, as well as fellowships from the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, the Louisiana Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP via the Murphy Writing of Stockton University Facebook page (facebook.com/murphywriting).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.