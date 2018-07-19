GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Board of Trustees at Stockton University approved a tuition and fee increase of 2.5 percent Thursday for the upcoming school year.
The trustees also extended the contract of university President Harvey Kesselman through the 2021-22 school year when Stockton will celebrate its 50th anniversary.
The total tuition increase for full-time undergraduate students who are from New Jersey is $335, according to a statement from the university.
The increase also will apply to students who are not from New Jersey and for students who take per-credit classes and are in graduate programs.
Most meal plans and housing plans will have no increase this year, the university said.
Kesselman said in a statement the 2.5 percent tuition increase continues Stockton’s commitment of keeping tuition affordable while the school works to expand its academic programs and facilities to meet the demand for growing enrollment.
“We remain committed to providing a state-of-the-art education to our students at an affordable cost,” Kesselman said. “Our new Science Center 2 and Health Sciences Center on the Galloway campus, and the new Atlantic City campus will provide students with wonderful new opportunities for research, internships, and community involvement.”
Kesselman also called on the state to revise its funding process for higher education so that Stockton has enough money to stay affordable. Currently, Stockton receives the lowest per-student state aid among all state public colleges in New Jersey, according to the university.
In May, Stockton dedicated a new Science Center and Health Sciences Center, which include a new Sustainability Lab, Exercise Science lab, nursing simulation suites, a vivarium and greenhouse facilities. The Atlantic City campus, which will open in September, offers beachfront living and learning in the heart of Atlantic County’s growing hospitality and tourism industry.
