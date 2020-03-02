GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University is inviting community members to free events this week related to the election and women in politics.
At 7 p.m. on Super Tuesday, Stockton's American Democracy Project/Political Engagement Project will host a watch party and presentation about Super Tuesday, including pizza and election trivia as returns come in; and at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday Director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University Debbie Walsh will talk about the current status of women's political involvement.
Walsh will also explore questions about the role of women going forward and whether we can expect continued change in women's political behavior, a Stockton spokesperson said.
Both events will be held in the Campus Center. The Super Tuesday party will be in Meeting Room Number 5, and the Women's lecture will be in the Board of Trustees Room.
