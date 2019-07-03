Stockton University's $4.6 million in funding in the 2020 budget has been put on hold, along with millions of dollars for other higher education institutions, according to the state Department of the Treasury.
The move calls into question Stockton's ability to expand its campus in Atlantic City.
President Harvey Kesselman has said the money was necessary for the school to move ahead with Phase II of the campus -- a $64 million dormitory that would house about 400 more students.
David Ridolfino, Acting Director of the state Treasury Department's Office of Management and Budget, said on Wednesday the items "have been placed in reserve until further notice."
The OMB released the list of $235 million in spending items to be held in reserve, and only funded if revenues and savings outperform Gov. Phil Murphy's expectations.
Murphy signed the Legislature's $38.7 billion budget on Sunday, but line-item vetoed $49 million of it and put another $235 million on reserve through his Executive Order No. 73 signed on Sunday.
The Executive Order authorized the Director of Treasury’s Office of Management and Budget to identify, and place into reserve, enough in spending to ensure a balanced budget with an anticipated surplus of $875 million and a Rainy Day Fund of $401 million.
Murphy said the Executive Order was needed because his administration's analysis said the Legislature's budget included about $235 million in questionable savings unlikely to materialize.
It also included, according to the Governor, new spending initiatives that the Legislature failed to adequately fund.
Murphy had pushed for an increase in income taxes on those making more than $1 million per year, but the Legislature refused to include the tax hike in its budget.
Murphy has said if legislators provide a new funding source he would consider releasing some of the sequestered spending.
OMB said it determined which items to sequester based on the amount of the appropriation, the likely statewide or localized impact of the item, the history of state support for the item, the timing of payments during the fiscal year, and the ability to delay payment.
The Governor’s order also said items relating to the health, safety or welfare of residents should not be considered for reserve.
The Treasurer and the OMB Director are authorized to place additional appropriation items in reserve throughout the fiscal year as needed, according to the department.
They can also release appropriation items for spending if financial conditions allow, the department said.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
