GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University will provide temporary housing to medical professionals working at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's Mainland and City campuses and the Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation.
“Both facilities (ARMC Mainland and Bacharach) are located on Stockton’s campus, and ARMC City Campus is our neighbor in Atlantic City,” Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said in a news release. “We are honored to be able to provide comfortable, convenient housing that gives these dedicated professionals a safe place to stay and also protects their families at home.”
Participating personnel will be housed at the Stockton student housing facility on Chris Gaupp Drive, according to the release.
The site has 44 individual rooms with bathrooms and kitchenettes. If needed, an additional 128 rooms will be made available in one of the apartment-type complexes on the main campus.
The university will not charge for the housing but will be reimbursed by AtlantiCare for services such as security, laundry and specialized cleaning. Bacharach will reimburse if it moves personnel into housing as well.
The first group of medical personnel from AtlantiCare is expected to move in Monday, and the agreement runs through June 30, Stockton said. It could be extended into the summer if needed.
