More than 1,000 freshmen to arrive on Stockton campus

Stockton move-in day Aug. 30, 2019

Taliq Hall, 18, of Somers Point, with his mom, Renee, checks in during Stockton University’s move-in day Friday. ‘I chose Stockton because it was close to home, but far enough that I could still get the college experience,’ says Taliq Hall.

Freshman move-in day at Stockton University's main Galloway Township campus was full of excitement from students and a little somberness from parents. In all, 634 students moved into the dorms Friday. An additional 473 will move in Saturday.

The Kmart in Somers Point is one of four stores in this state scheduled to close before the end of this year. Liquidation sales are expected to start in mid-September, and the stores are planned to be closed by mid-December.

It is not required that payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements include New Jersey school districts. The issue is so wide reaching in this state that there is legislation in the state Senate to require municipalities to share a portion of the revenue from PILOTs with schools.

The Liepe Farms Stand on Cologne Avenue in Hamilton Township sells all kinds of peppers, melons, eggplant, potatoes and sweet potatoes and is best known for its tomatoes and sweet corn. The farm stand attracts repeat visitors from as far away as Connecticut and Florida, who return when they are in the area.

Friday night marked the start of the high school football season Cedar Creek and Pleasantville both posted impressive wins. While St. Augustine and Holy Spirit fell to out of state teams.

Liepe Farms stand on Cologne Avenue

Jessica Liepe, 21, takes care of customers Fred Elentrio, of Brigantine, and Carol Tomasello, of Mays Landing, at her family’s farm stand in Hamilton Township.

 

