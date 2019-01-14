STONE HARBOR — A fire tore through a Stone Harbor residence Sunday afternoon, leaving the home uninhabitable.
Firefighters from the Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company arrived to find heavy fire at the back of the home on the 100 block of 102nd Street about 1 p.m., according to Chief Roger Stanford.
They were assisted by volunteer companies from Cape May Court house and Green Creek. Crews from the Avalon Volunteer Fire Department covered Stone Harbor's Station 13.
"We had a great response even with the snow," Stanford said.
No injuries were reported. The single resident of the home was unharmed and was reportedly staying with neighbors after the home sustained severe damage, Stanford said.
The fire, which officials said originated in the rear bedroom, was ruled accidental.
