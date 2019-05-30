MIDDAY WEATHER: Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the sunshine that has broken out will fuel strong to severe storms again. Joe explains what time you should be weather aware, plus the wide difference in temperatures today.
Severe thunderstorms strike South Jersey on May 29, 2019
Press of Atlantic City readers caught the moments before a thunderstorm was about to strike their location. May 29, 2019 was the fourth day in a row with the risk for severe weather and the second day in a row with a tornado watch.
Two severe wind reports were seen in Fortescue and Commercial Township. No tornadoes touched down in the area.
