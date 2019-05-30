Shelf Cloud Delaware Bay Cape May County Thunderstorm

As a thunderstorm rolled in from the Delaware Bay, a shelf cloud was seen ahead of it. A shelf cloud is attached to the base of a cumulonimbus cloud, which typically brings thunderstorms. This typically accompanies a line of storms, like there was on Wednesday, May 29 2019. 

 Zeke Orzech Viewer Photo

MIDDAY WEATHER: Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the sunshine that has broken out will fuel strong to severe storms again. Joe explains what time you should be weather aware, plus the wide difference in temperatures today. 

Severe thunderstorms strike South Jersey on May 29, 2019

Press of Atlantic City readers caught the moments before a thunderstorm was about to strike their location. May 29, 2019 was the fourth day in a row with the risk for severe weather and the second day in a row with a tornado watch. 

Two severe wind reports were seen in Fortescue and Commercial Township. No tornadoes touched down in the area. 

