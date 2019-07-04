From sunshine to humidity to storms to coastal flooding, we’ll see a little bit of everything in the weather world this holiday weekend. However, there will be enough time for your favorite outdoor plans or outside work.
Friday morning will feature some sunshine. Temperatures will be in the low 70s. A warm front will make its way north. As it does, though, it will fizzle out and set up shop near us, setting the stage for our storm activity Friday and Saturday.
We’ll see an isolated morning shower or storm around. Then, as daytime heating kicks in, coverage will ramp up into the afternoon. The shore, I still believe, will stay on the isolated side with storms, thanks to the onshore, stabilizing wind. So, good news if you will be in Sea Isle City and anywhere along the shore. High temperatures will be around 90 on the mainland, feeling like the upper 90s. The shore will sit in the mid-80s.
Often during the spring and summer, you'll hear a Meteorologist say isolated, scattered or e…
Storms will slowly taper off Friday evening. While I wouldn’t cancel your evening BBQ, be prepared to run inside for a brief period of time.
Temperatures will slide through the 80s. If you live, stay or drive through typical flood prone areas, be on alert for water during the Friday evening high tide.
Minor flood stage will again be the case. Up to a foot of salt water will be in the “usual” flooding spots. Move your cars if you need to, and be prepared for localized street closures.
Two feet of water will carry away most cars. However, the impact from rushing water starts i…
Saturday morning will be swampy. Morning temperatures start in the mid-70s, which is typical more for Orlando than Ocean City. Dew points will sit right around there too, making it feel like air you can wear.
In a year full of severe weather, and the occasional tornado warning, it takes an all-hands-…
Again, we’ll have an isolated morning shower or storm. Afternoon temperatures will sit about the same as well. The only difference will be a cold front near us. I won’t call it a washout, but the mainland will get close to it during the afternoon. The shore, meanwhile, fares better, and besides just keeping an eye to the sky, you’ll have a good amount of dry time!
Showers and storms will carry into the sticky evening. Overnight sleeping will be uncomfortable without air conditioning, with lows in the mid-70s. In terms of coastal flooding, I believe only the Delaware Bay goes into minor flood stage for the night. A storm will remain possible overnight, as the cold front comes closer.
The cold front is expected to pass by us Sunday morning. While typically less favored for storms, the front will bring us hit-or-miss activity. You should be able to squeak in some last-minute weekend beach time. The front will sit just to our south, and drier air will slowly filter in. Besides a rogue shower, most should be dry. Highs will be in the mid-80s.
Finally, please welcome Alexa Trischler back to the column Saturday. She’ll help plan out the driest times for the weekend.
