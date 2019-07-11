Partly sunny Avalon Summer
DALE GERHARD For The Press

Earth will again cooperate with our summer weekends in South Jersey. The showers and storms will turn off as the work week turns into the weekend, providing us with another good Saturday and Sunday for the shore.

The thunderstorms from Thursday night will be over by 4 a.m. at the latest.

Otherwise, we will be seeing partial clearing as a front passes through. It’ll still be a sticky morning, though, with dew points around 70 and air temperatures around there, too.

Temperatures will rise and the dew points will fall into the day, though. We should be partly sunny for much of the day.

However, a long cold front will slowly move through during the afternoon. I believe between 4 and 10 p.m. a rouge storm will pass through. However, most, if not all of you will enjoy an improving day, and one good for all outdoor activities. It will be hot, with highs reaching 90.

As our neck of the woods fills back up Friday night, a beautiful evening will be in store. Temperatures will fall through the 80s with lowering humidity. By Saturday morning, lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

Saturday and Sunday will be under the influence of a drying northwesterly wind. Both days will be bright, blue and wonderful for just about anything under the South Jersey summer sun.

High temperatures thanks to a land breeze will be warm, topping out around 90 degrees, even at the shore, before an afternoon sea breezes will cool it down some.

I’ll call the humidity levels average for this time of year. You’ll feel it, but it won’t be that unbearable.

Overnight lows will be between 65-75. If we do reach 90 at Atlantic City International Airport on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, it will be our second heat wave of the year.

Overall, I’ll grade out the shore weekend a B+, going up to an A if we escape rain free on Friday.

We then turn the corner into the work week, which will start off refreshing Monday. A cold front will pass late Sunday and that will reinforce our northwesterly flow, sending it another shot of dry air. Monday sit in the low 80s with an almost crisp feel into the air.

High pressure will move quickly offshore. Warmer air will build back in and we’ll get close to 90 on the mainland, while Atlantic City and the shore get in the mid-80s on that salty summer breeze.

Lastly, if you’re wondering about Tropical Storm Barry, we’ll get into its remnants sometime at the end of next week.

Usually, these are just scattered areas of storms, juiced with heavy rain from the tropical moisture.

Tap to read Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments