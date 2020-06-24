A pair of weak storm systems will brush by the region Thursday. Friday and Saturday will then be dry, with 90-degree heat on the mainland for the weekend.
We’ll have a mostly cloudy start to Thursday. Air temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s around sunrise. While dew points will still be pretty low — between 60 and 65 degrees — there will be some rain to deal with throughout the day.
I wanted to answer a question I get on social media frequently.
A weak low-pressure system will go off the Virginia coast. We will be just on the edge of the rain with this. After 10 a.m., either scattered showers or a thunderstorm will be present, mainly along the coast. After about 2 p.m., the threat will diminish with just a rogue shower or storm. I believe most, if not all, outdoor activities will be fine after this time, too.
High temperatures will be in the mid-80s in Weymouth Township and the mainland, with upper 70s in Wildwood and the shore.
A weak upper-level system will pass overnight. For most of us, it will just mean some extra clouds on a mild summer night. For a few of you, though, a shower or storm will fall through 5 a.m. Many of us do need the water. Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties are all at least 11% below average in rainfall over the past 30 days.
Otherwise, low temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s.
A west wind will blow Friday. That will help to clear out the clouds and give us a mostly sunny day. Dew points will drop into the 50s, yielding a very comfortable summer day. High temperatures on the mainland will be in the mid-80s and with that offshore breeze, the islands will be just in the low 80s, as a sea breeze likely stays away.
It’ll be a comfortable night for outdoor dining or hanging outside at home Friday night. However, the heat will be on for Saturday. A ridge of high pressure in the Deep South will flex its muscles, pumping in a strong southwesterly wind (gusts up to 30 mph). That will yield mainland highs in the low 90s. Though, the dew points will remain lower. The shore will be the place to be, with a cooling sea breeze, keeping you in the mid-80s.
Sunday will be a mostly-dry day. The dew points will rise to the upper 60s, which is when you will start to feel the stickiness. High temperatures will stay nearly as hot, with near 90-degree heat inland and mid-80s at the shore. This increase in moisture will spark up isolated p.m. thunderstorms but not enough to cancel any plans.
Often during the spring and summer, you'll hear a Meteorologist say "isolated", "scattered" …
Going into next week, it is increasingly likely we will stay cooler, as a northeast wind develops.
Lastly, no severe weather was seen in South Jersey on Tuesday night. However, there was storm damage and high wind gust reports in Maryland and Eastern Pennsylvania. Only a few showers fell in the region overnight.
