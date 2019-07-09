Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Ventnor Police block the street in front of the building being demolished due to a three-alarm fire Saturday that destroyed the property. The road was closed Tuesday morning for emergency road work. Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
VENTNOR — The sound of construction material crunching under the weight of steel claws could be heard along Ventnor Avenue Tuesday morning as residents and visitors stopped to catch a glimpse of the demolition of a building destroyed in a three-alarm blaze Saturday.
One woman stopped to take a photo, and said her daughter in Florida had shared the story on social media.
Inside Agnes Café at Newport Avenue, customers chatted with owner Agnes Ritzel about the fire and the demolition that closed the block between her breakfast shop and New Haven Avenue. The owners, and many others along the avenue, said the closing of the street due to the fire and demolition came at the worst time, Fourth of July weekend.
“Thirty percent drop in business Saturday, at least,” co-owner Tom Ritzel said. “That was a bad day, considering how good Thursday and Friday were.”
Agnes said the street closing again Tuesday was not as bad, since it did not extend in front of the business and customers could drive by and find parking.
A worker uses a jackhammer to open up the street in the 6500 block of Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor in order to repair a water main damaged during the demolition of a building destroyed in a three-alarm fire Saturday. The road was closed Tuesday morning for the emergency road work. Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Businesses were closed Tuesday next door to a building in the 6500 block of Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor that was being demolished due to a three-alarm fire on Saturday. The road was closed Tuesday morning for emergency road work. Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Ventnor Chiropractic Center was closed Tuesday as the building next door was being demolished due to a three-alarm fire Saturday that destroyed the property. The road was closed Tuesday morning for emergency road work. Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Shallem's Surf Shack was closed Tuesday as the building next door was being demolished due to a three-alarm fire Saturday that destroyed the property. The road was closed Tuesday morning for emergency road work. Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Parking in front of Antonio salon in the 6500 block of Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor was blocked Tuesday due to the roadway being blocked as crews across the street demolished a three-story building destroyed in a Saturday morning fire. Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Peggy Milhan of Bendix Cleaners in the 6500 block of Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor said that traffic into the shop was slower on Tuesday due to the roadway being blocked as crews across the street demolished a three-story building destroyed in a Saturday morning fire. Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Quest Diagnostics closed on Tuesday due to damage from a fire that destroyed the building next door on Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor. Police blocked the street in front of the building, which is being demolished. Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Quest Diagnostics closed on Tuesday due to damage from a fire that destroyed the building next door on Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor. Police blocked the street in front of the building, which is being demolished. Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Shanti Parekh, owner of Bloom’s Liquor at Ventnor and Newport avenues in Ventnor, said that business was negatively impacted over what should have been a busy holiday weekend after police blocked the street in front of a nearby building being demolished due to a three-alarm fire Saturday. Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Agnes Ritzel, owner of Agnes Cafe at Newport and Ventnor avenues, gives change to a customer Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Ventnor Police blocked the streetend near her business for the demolition of a nearby building due to a three-alarm fire Saturday that destroyed the property.
A worker uses a jackhammer to open up the street in the 6500 block of Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor in order to repair a water main damaged during the demolition of a building destroyed in a three-alarm fire Saturday. The road was closed Tuesday morning for the emergency road work. Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Businesses were closed Tuesday next door to a building in the 6500 block of Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor that was being demolished due to a three-alarm fire on Saturday. The road was closed Tuesday morning for emergency road work. Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Ventnor Chiropractic Center was closed Tuesday as the building next door was being demolished due to a three-alarm fire Saturday that destroyed the property. The road was closed Tuesday morning for emergency road work. Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Shallem's Surf Shack was closed Tuesday as the building next door was being demolished due to a three-alarm fire Saturday that destroyed the property. The road was closed Tuesday morning for emergency road work. Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Parking in front of Antonio salon in the 6500 block of Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor was blocked Tuesday due to the roadway being blocked as crews across the street demolished a three-story building destroyed in a Saturday morning fire. Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Peggy Milhan of Bendix Cleaners in the 6500 block of Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor said that traffic into the shop was slower on Tuesday due to the roadway being blocked as crews across the street demolished a three-story building destroyed in a Saturday morning fire. Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Shanti Parekh, owner of Bloom’s Liquor at Ventnor and Newport avenues in Ventnor, said that business was negatively impacted over what should have been a busy holiday weekend after police blocked the street in front of a nearby building being demolished due to a three-alarm fire Saturday. Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Agnes Ritzel, owner of Agnes Cafe at Newport and Ventnor avenues, gives change to a customer Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Ventnor Police blocked the streetend near her business for the demolition of a nearby building due to a three-alarm fire Saturday that destroyed the property.
No one was injured in the blaze at the three-story brick building that began in the early morning hours Saturday. One of the residents of the building, Michelle Murphy, was alerted to the fire by her dog, Nucki, as was able to escape.
Fire Chief Mike Cahill said another resident lived in an apartment in the back side of the first floor, but was not home at the time. Two businesses occupied the store fronts along Ventnor Avenue.
On Tuesday, only pieces of wood and brick could be made out in the debris pile of the former structure. Police cars blocked the street ends at Newport and New Haven avenues around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Crews from public works used a jackhammer to dig up the water main on Ventnor Avenue that was damaged from the fire and demolition.
Cahill said investigators are working with police and still trying to determine the cause of the fire. He estimated that the building demolition, which began Saturday, should be complete by Wednesday.
The origin of the fire is believed to be the rear of the structure on the lower floors, Cahill said.
The damage to the building was extensive and caused swift action in bringing down the building, Cahill said.
“The upper floors were leaning to the point where we were afraid they were going to fall,” Cahill said.
Fire at 6512 Ventnor Ave. in Ventnor Saturday morning, July 6, 2019.
The building is owned by the limited liability company 139 N. Dorset. A managing member of the LLC, DJ Gluck, said that he is helping the businesses on the first, a contractor and a therapist, to relocate.
Gluck said he is still weighing options on what to do next with the property after the demolition is done. He thanked Ventnor’s first responders and emergency officials.
“I’d like to thank them all for their hard work,” Gluck said. “And we’re extremely happy that no one was hurt or injured during the fire or the cleanup.”
On Tuesday, the businesses next door to the demolished site were closed, including Shellem’s Surf Shack, Ventnor Chiropractic Center, Paw Purrazzi Dog Grooming, Shalom Pita, and Quest Diagnostics.
Businesses that did open were upset about the lost revenue from the holiday weekend due to street closures.
“Business is very low because nobody is passing by now,” said Shanti Parekh, owner of Bloom’s Liquor at Ventnor and Newport. “Weekends are important because of visitors.”
“What a fiasco here on Saturday,” said stylist Anita Cohen of Antonio’s salon.
She said that customers had to cancel appointments because they couldn’t get to the ship on what was an otherwise busy holiday weekend for Ventnor.
“No one can park here, so it’s a problem,” said Peggy Milhan of Bendix Cleaners, next door to the salon.
Cahill said the city is keeping in mind the concerns of the businesses and trying to expedite the cleanup at the property, but that public safety is paramount.
“It’s a difficult site to get to because you can only get to it from the front,” he said. “Safety has to come first.”
He said that the fire could have been much worse.
“The property where it was…I can’t praise the efforts of the firefighting crews that were on scene. If that wind was blowing the other way we had the potential to have a much greater fire than we had,” Cahill said.
