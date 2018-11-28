Clouds, cold and whistling winds on Wednesday may make you want to be productive inside (unless, of course, you’d like to visit us in Buena Township for “On The Road” in the morning).
We are still caught between a large low-pressure system in northern New England and a frigid high-pressure system in the center part of the country. The combination of the two means strong winds for a second day in a row.
In fact, Wednesday’s winds should be stronger than Tuesday’s, a result of high pressure being a little closer. You’ll need to secure any lawn furniture or that garbage can lid. Sustained winds will be around 20 mph with gusts in the 40s! When you factor in the wintry temperatures, in the mid-40s, we’re talking about wind chills in the mid-30s.