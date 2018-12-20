More than 2.5 million people will travel in the Garden State this holiday season, according to AAA. With such a large number of people on the roads and in planes and trains, there are ways to make it home sweet home efficiently and safely.
Lower gas prices and a strong economy have lead the American Automobile Association to forecast that a record breaking 112.5 million people will travel nationwide during the next couple of weeks. Most of the country will have few weather issues through Christmas, making travel as smooth as possible.
The large numbers, which take into account the period between Dec. 22 to Jan. 1, is a result of a healthy economy.
“Strong economic growth fueled by robust consumer spending continues to drive strong demand for seasonal travel," said Bryan Shilling, managing director, AAA Travel products and services. "With a record-breaking one-third of the country choosing to travel this holiday, roadways and airports are sure to be busy."
The New Jersey Department of Transportation encourages travelers to be prepared, allow for extra time and stay safe on congested roads. Noble said AAA expects to rescue 16,000 motorists in the state.
According to GasBuddy, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline is about $2.41 in New Jersey, which is down from about $2.49 a year ago.
"It's just the time of year that people are visiting friends or family. It certainty does make filling up easier on the pocketbook this time of year, though" said Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic.
When it comes to flying, 6.7 million people will take to the skies during the holidays. That is the highest total in 15 years, according to the AAA report.
"182,000 residents will fly out of Atlantic City International Airport, Trenton-Mercer Airport or Newark Liberty International Airport. ... I think there's plenty ... that are exploring their options to using other airports. The convenience and dealing with less hassle is certainly more appealing," Noble said.
And, if you are stuck in long lines at the airport, it's for your safety.
“TSA’s layered approach to security and its dedicated screening workforce will be hard at work securing the aviation system, from the moment travelers make their flight reservation to when they arrive at their destination this holiday season,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.
Besides Friday's multi-impact storm in the Northeast, the rest of the days through Christmas will generally be calm in the Northeast. Those going to the Pacific Northwest and Northern Rockies will deal with heavy rain and snow until Tuesday. The Deep South will just have a few rain showers on Sunday and Christmas Day, but it will likely not be enough to cause issues. The Desert Southwest will likely be dry, while the Midwest and Great Lakes states deal with light snow Monday into Tuesday.
