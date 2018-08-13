Ocean County was the hot spot for weather on Monday morning. Two water spouts, one near Ship Bottom and another near Seaside Heights, occurred as nearly 8 inches of rain fell near Brick township.
A cluster of thunderstorms move north and up the Jersey Shore from the early to mid-morning hours. Ruth K., from Little Egg Harbor, sent me a Facebook message saying her rain gauge was at 2.5 inches around 8:45 a.m. Additionally rain fell as lighter showers worked through. Long Beach Township received 1.86 inches of rain. This was enough to create flooding on Route 72 and the Garden State Parkway and a flash flood warning was issued in Ocean County as a result.
While not in our coverage area, Brick Township, in northern Ocean County, received 7.83 inches of rain. Assuming this occurred in a six hour period, this was a 1-in-500 year event.
Around 6:50 a.m., a water spout delivered spectacle out over Long Beach Island, 2 to 3 miles offshore of Ship Bottom. Another one also occurred east of Seaside Heights. By American Meteorological Society definition, a water spout is
"in general, any tornado over a body of water."
Water Spout SW of the LBI bridge before. Did you see it?— Marc Jr ❄️⛈🌊 (@WxmanFranz) August 13, 2018
Via Albert Waldron (possibly taken by others). #NJwx pic.twitter.com/B9bY6tPea0
A video of the water spout was also caught by Surf Line. You can view the timelapse below.
Even when there aren't waves, there's plenty to see on the cam rewinds.#WaterSpout in Ship Bottom, #NewJersey this morning @NWS_MountHolly— Surfline (@surfline) August 13, 2018
More on the HD cam and rewind: https://t.co/tinvWBbuK8 pic.twitter.com/hxAdLX0T5x
South Jersey is now within the warm sector of the warm front. This means the cloud cover has broken up as the winds turn to the south. Temperatures are in the 80s in southeastern New Jersey, while the rest of the state stays in the low to mid-70s. This will be good news for a few hours. However, a couple of showers/storms will develop later in the afternoon. I am not expecting a repeat of Monday morning, however.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.