Jose

Cars go through floods West End Ave., in Atlantic City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.

 Craig Matthews

Ocean County was the hot spot for weather on Monday morning. Two water spouts, one near Ship Bottom and another near Seaside Heights, occurred as nearly 8 inches of rain fell near Brick township.

A cluster of thunderstorms move north and up the Jersey Shore from the early to mid-morning hours. Ruth K., from Little Egg Harbor, sent me a Facebook message saying her rain gauge was at 2.5 inches around 8:45 a.m. Additionally rain fell as lighter showers worked through. Long Beach Township received 1.86 inches of rain. This was enough to create flooding on Route 72 and the Garden State Parkway and a flash flood warning was issued in Ocean County as a result

While not in our coverage area, Brick Township, in northern Ocean County, received 7.83 inches of rain. Assuming this occurred in a six hour period, this was a 1-in-500 year event

Around 6:50 a.m., a water spout delivered spectacle out over Long Beach Island, 2 to 3 miles offshore of Ship Bottom. Another one also occurred east of Seaside Heights. By American Meteorological Society definition, a water spout is 

"in general, any tornado over a body of water."

A video of the water spout was also caught by Surf Line. You can view the timelapse below. 

South Jersey is now within the warm sector of the warm front. This means the cloud cover has broken up as the winds turn to the south. Temperatures are in the 80s in southeastern New Jersey, while the rest of the state stays in the low to mid-70s. This will be good news for a few hours. However, a couple of showers/storms will develop later in the afternoon. I am not expecting a repeat of Monday morning, however. 

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.