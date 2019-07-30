Hump day on Wednesday will be quite fitting for us, weather-wise. We usher in the start of a new, stormier pattern, while definitely ending our third heat wave of the year.
Wednesday will begin much like Tuesday did — sunny, a bit humid and mild. Temperatures will start out in the low to mid-70s. We’ll be entretched in southwesterly air, as an approaching cold front squeezes what’s left of the Gulf of Mexico air onto us.
The result will be a day close to 90 degrees on the mainland and possible even at some shore locations. According to Iowa State University, if we reach 90, we’ll be in a tie for third for the highest number of 90 or higher degree days at Atlantic City International Airport (records go back to 1948) at 17. However, we are outside of the medal podium for days above 95.
As the cold front arrives, clouds will thicken late morning. Storms will develop as early as 2 to 4 p.m in places like Hammonton or Bridgeton. It’ll be slow to move east, though, and those are you at the shore may enjoy a full dry day on the sand.
There are weak risks for roadway flooding — (general 0.25 to 0.50 inches, with a very locally 3-inch mark), which I’d imagine would only be in isolated places — as well as severe weather. A damaging wind gust can’t be ruled out. It will be one of those days where we won’t quite exactly know how severe the storms will be until we see the storms flare up.
Scattered coverage will be present through the afternoon and evening. Then, between the unstable daytime heat going away and approaching high pressure, storms will end between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. We’ll then have a cloudy and muggy night, with a low between 70 and 75 degrees.
I still believe the cold front will stall out close enough to us to bring some unsettled weather on Thursday and Friday. Both mornings will start out with a mix of sun and clouds and likely dry conditions. During the afternoon, some more clouds will build in and scattered showers and storms will develop from the early afternoon through the evening. Is it enough to cancel your pool or beach day? No, but if you can do it in the morning, that would be best.
The cloud cover will put a lid on temperatures, peaking generally between 80-85.
Again, though. it will be muggy.
Saturday will teeter on our first washout weekend day of the summer. At this point, I’m believe we’ll see scattered storms all day as tropical moisture and a cold front interact.
Finally, the Wednesday and Thursday overnight high tides will just creep into minor flood stage. There’ll likely be an hour or two where the “typical” flooding spots have water on them.
Do not drive through these waters, as they are salt and will corrode your car. Plus, you don’t know how deep it is.
