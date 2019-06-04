After a pair of refreshing and invigorating spring days, the summer weather that drives locals and tourists to the beach arrives again Wednesday and brings with it potentially severe weather.
It will be a much milder morning to kick off Wednesday than Tuesday morning. And, actually, this is more of how we’re supposed to be for early June. We’ll be at or just above 60 degrees with dry weather.
High pressure will be well offshore throughout the day, as it continues to move toward Bermuda. As it does, a low-pressure system will inch closer. The combination of the two systems will drive a southwest wind that will gust up to 30 mph.
Under a mix of sun and clouds, this wind will bring in warmer weather, temperatures will be in the shorts and flip flops category. It will also bump up the humidity enough where you can likely just really start to feel it.
Now the showers and storms will come, but not until later in the day. This yields a good day for outdoor plans, even after-school activities. I expect the first rain drops to fall between 6 and 9 p.m. It will then be a wet night. As low pressure moves through the region, periods of rain and storms will continue, ending between 2 and 5 a.m.
Between 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain will likely fall. However, an inch or greater will be likely in spotty areas where heavy thunderstorms fall. Speaking of heavy thunderstorms, the risk for severe weather will again be present. Damaging winds will be the main concern, with hail to a lesser extent. We have already seen quite a number (for South Jersey) of hail events this year, which can damage crops and property.
The region underwent three days in a row last week where hail, damaging winds and even a tor…
Then, model consensus is strong on the low pressure system moving away and staying away from the area on Thursday.
As a drying northerly wind blows, we will see increasing sunshine during the morning. The afternoon will feature near full sun. Morning low temperatures will be balmy, around 65-70 degrees. The afternoon will be a very warm one, in the upper 80s on the mainland and 80 at the shore, though the humidity will not be that high.
We then turn to the weekend, which will put us on a hot streak of mostly dry weekends. This looks to be the third one in a row where Friday, Saturday and Sunday offer at least enough pleasant weather time. I’m most confident about Friday being dry and sunny.
Temperatures all three days will hover between 70 and 75 degrees in Beach Haven and the shore, with temperatures near 80 on the mainland.
