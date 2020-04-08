Strong storms, localized coastal flooding and strong winds will be present Thursday.
I know that doesn’t sound nice, but they will all have lower impact, with a dry weekend ahead.
If you left the windows open overnight Wednesday, you will be treated to a great morning. Temperatures will rise from the mid-50s into the 60s quickly. Mind you, the mid-50s are seasonable for this time of the year, more like South Carolina than South Jersey.
Clouds will quickly build in, as a cold front races in from the west. Similar to Wednesday morning, we’ll watch for lines of strong storms from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will not be a definite, but power outages and downed trees will be within the realm of possibility. Small hail is possible. No flooded roads or tornadoes are expected.
Outside of this, coastal flooding will be a concern. Spotty areas of minor stage flooding will be likely during the morning high tide, mainly in the back bays and the Delaware Bay. Move a block if you need to — some water will be on the roads, but maybe not the whole street. By the Thursday evening high tide, we should be below flood stage.
After 3 p.m., it’ll be a windy day. Sustained winds will be 20-30 mph with gusts in the 40s. Loose objects and garbage cans may topple over. Temperatures will fall from the 60s into the 50s and then 40s when we get to midnight.
Overnight, lows will be in the 30s, so a chilly start to the day for us.
Cold air from the northwest will continue to pour in. According to the Storm Prediction Center, the air temperature just about 5,000 feet up, the 850 millibar layer, will be in the top 10 coldest for April 10.
That’ll translate to highs in the low to mid-50s, about 7 degrees below average for this time of the year. Carry the light jacket and hang onto your hats. It’ll be windy again Friday. Sustained winds out of the northwest will be 20-30 mph. Gusts will be 40-45 mph. I’m not anticipating any issues, but you’ll hear the wind howl, and your car will likely sway on the bridges.
Snow-free conditions and mild weather have allowed the New Jersey Forest Fire Service to con…
We’ll have a mostly cloudy sky. A shower is possible during the morning, but not enough of one to put in my forecast.
That cold air will continue to come in Friday night. Low temperatures will be 32-35 for much of the mainland. I believe it’s a little too windy for frost, but this certainly may be the beginning of growing season as we go into Saturday. The shore will be near 40.
The weekend will see a massive high pressure move through the Deep South. We’ll be dry both days, with moderating temperatures. Saturday will see a plethora of sun, with a mostly cloudy Sunday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.