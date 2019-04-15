The thunderstorms, tornado watch and severe thunderstorm warnings are over. The rain will taper off on a still windy Monday as high pressure brings calmer weather into the region.
First, a recap of Monday morning's weather. A line of thunderstorms rolled into New Jersey around 3 a.m., quickly moving to the east. Lower Alloways Creek, in Salem County, saw a gust of 81 mph. Severe thunderstorm warnings were put in place to account for the strong winds. It then charged east, getting into Cumberland and Atlantic Counties by 3:14 a.m. By 4 a.m. it was in Cape May County and by 4:30 a.m. it was in Ocean County.
The main threat with the line of storms was the frequency of lightning, many of which was cloud to ground. This caused power outages throughout the region, including the 30 percent of Atlantic City customers early Monday morning. Heavy rain caused areas of roadway flooding, which minor wind damage was reported (though toward I-95).
Power returned to homes in Atlantic City Monday morning after thunderstorms caused outages for 30 percent of Atlantic City Electric customers.
By 5:30 a.m., the main line of thunderstorms rolled off the coast. Rain will continue into the Monday morning commute and extra time should be given for areas of roadway flooding. By 7:30 a.m., the last of the rain will move off Long Beach Island.
Clouds will remain for the morning. An area of showers will pass through between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The rain will not cause any new flooding issues. Otherwise, the clouds will decrease during the afternoon as it turns windy.
A strong pressure gradient will exist between the passing cold front and incoming high pressure. A wind advisory will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph from the northwest, with gusts to 50 mph will be likely. Given the wet ground and power outages already, additional power outages will not be ruled out with these winds. In addition, bring in any loose objects. Otherwise, we'll have a high temperature around seasonable levels.
Southern high pressure will then fill in for Monday night. There is no risk for thunderstorms here, just a mainly clear sky. It will even be a bit chilly for mid-April. Lows will be in the mid-30s well inland to the low 40s at the shore. A northwest breeze will continue.
Tuesday through Thursday will be very comfortable and good for any outdoor activities. Expect a partly sunny sky, at worst, with highs in the 60s. The shore will stay in the 50s, with the exception of Thursday.
