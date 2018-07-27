Thunderstorms 1.jpg
Thunderstorms moving across the Delaware Bay

 DALE GERHARD Staff photographer

A thunderstorm made a right hook from Maryland Friday morning and cut through South Jersey.

Winds gusted between 41 and 51 mph between 10:23 a.m. to 10:38 a.m. at Millville Executive Airport. This then moved east, shrinking at first but then strengthening again as it hit the sea-breeze. 

This has produced numerous cloud to ground lightning strikes across the area. Check out a video taken from The Press of Atlantic City office just as the worst of the storm passed through. 

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

