A thunderstorm made a right hook from Maryland Friday morning and cut through South Jersey.
Winds gusted between 41 and 51 mph between 10:23 a.m. to 10:38 a.m. at Millville Executive Airport. This then moved east, shrinking at first but then strengthening again as it hit the sea-breeze.
This has produced numerous cloud to ground lightning strikes across the area. Check out a video taken from The Press of Atlantic City office just as the worst of the storm passed through.
🔊 UP. Check out the lightning and big thunder clap at @ThePressofAC office. We're right in the middle of this cell. #NJwx pic.twitter.com/6bxdBuwERK— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) July 27, 2018
