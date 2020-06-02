Damaging winds will be a concern Wednesday afternoon and evening as the first real hot day of the year takes hold of South Jersey.
The summery air and storms will carry over into Thursday, with calming conditions into the weekend.
Temperatures Wednesday morning will start out in the 60- to 65-degree range, not all that unusual for early June. A mix of clouds and sun will be around as temperatures quickly shoot into the 70s and then 80s on a breezy west-southwesterly wind that will gust into the 30s throughout the day.
Showers and storms, potentially severe, will dive into New Jersey during the midday and early afternoon. However, you likely won’t need to fret with this, despite what radar will show. This should keep to the northern half of the state and roll offshore in Monmouth County. If anywhere, those in Stafford Township or the northern half of Long Beach Island could get clipped in early to mid-afternoon.
The focus will be from 3 to 9 p.m. as a line of thunderstorms will move in from Pennsylvania. Perhaps it’s a twist of meteorological fear of missing out, as the line fills in where that midday to early-afternoon activity did not.
Severe weather will be possible but not certain. Damaging winds would be the main concern. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph can down tree limbs and bring spotty outages. Small hail will be possible, and while a tornado cannot be ruled out, it will be highly unlikely. Thunderstorms will move fast, so flooding rains won’t be a huge issue, but expect a brief, heavy downpour in any storm. The more clouds we have, the lesser the severe weather risk.
Like hurricanes and tornadoes, severe thunderstorms have five categories to distinguish them…
Between the storms, it will be a hot day in South Jersey.
Anywhere west of the Garden State Parkway down to about Dennis Township will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. A 90 at Atlantic City International Airport would be our first of the season. Temperatures then drop as you head to the coast, with 80-degree readings on the islands. If you want beach time, you’ve got it. Just focus it before 3 p.m. to be safe. Enjoy!
SOMERS POINT — With most people spending more time at home due to the new coronavirus pandem…
After 9 p.m., storms will linger but are unlikely to be severe. A front will sit right overhead, keeping unsettled weather in the forecast. It’ll be a night for the air conditioner or fans as temperatures will be in the 80s and 70s during the evening, falling only into 65 to 70 overnight.
Often during the spring and summer, you'll hear a Meteorologist say isolated, scattered or e…
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy. The morning should be dry. However, showers and storms will fire up after 2 p.m., lasting until 9 p.m. or so. Gusty winds and ponding of roadways could come from a storm, but that’s it.
It’ll be summery again on the mainland with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The shore will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.