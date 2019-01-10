LED lights (2)
Atlantic City Electric worker Geoff Lawson replaces a streetlight to LED light in Atlantic City on Dec. 8. 

 ERIN SERPICO / Staff Writer

A second day of strong, winds has brought power outages to portions of Cumberland County. 

As of 1:45 p.m., 61 percent of customers in Maurice River Township are without power. Four percent of customers in Commerical Township do not have electricity, either.

Outage Map

As of 1:45 p.m. Thursday, 61 percent of Atlantic City Electric customers in Maurice River Township were without power. 89 customers in Commercial Township were, too. 

"The outage occurred due to strong winds that caused a tree limb to come in contact with energy infrastructure on Delsea Drive. Crews will work to restore service as quickly and safely as possible." Frank Tedesco, Public Relations Specialist for Atlantic City Electric, said. 

All customers are expected to be restored by this afternoon.   

