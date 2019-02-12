After a pair of stormy days, strong winds will kick out the wet and white weather for a few days. However, more active weather will arrive for Presidents Day weekend.
A pair of low-pressure systems will move farther into Atlantic Canada. As they do, strong winds funnel in from the west-northwest.
Sustained winds between 16 and 24 mph with gusts to near 45 mph will blow for much of the day. With 45 mph gusts, the concern for isolated power outages and small tree branches to be knocked down arrives. However, most people will just have to deal with a windy day. If you will be out on the water, a gale warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.
Otherwise, morning sunshine will mix with a few afternoon clouds. Temperatures will actually fall as the day goes on. Around sunrise, expect mid to upper 40s. However, by noon, temperatures will get to around 40, where they will hover for the rest of the day. It will feel like around 30 degrees in the afternoon.
The winds will lighten up Wednesday night as we lose the influence from the lows and come under the influence of southern high pressure. Winds will blow out of the west around 15 mph and gusts should hold under 30 mph. Low temperatures sunrise Thursday morning will be in the mid 20s.
Mother Nature will then feel the love in South Jersey on Valentine’s Day. Expect more sun than clouds. With that high pressure in place and a southwest wind, her warm heart will give us a high of 50 degrees. OK, so it’s not that “warm,” but that will still be about five degrees above average.
Friday morning will start off with sunshine, but it will fade behind clouds quickly during the day. A gusty southwest breeze will blow. Highs will rise up into the mid 50s (upper 40s at the shore) as a result. However, it will feel like rain in the air.
A low-pressure system will move through Ontario. Afternoon and evening rain showers will fall, but that will be all. A washout is expected. Lows on Friday night will stay near 40 degrees.
Saturday through early Monday then looks active. How much we will see or whether it will be wet or white remains to be seen. However, anticipate some kind of precipitation for portions of this time.
