Thanksgiving Day will bring the strong winds of last year’s version, if not even stronger. However, we will not have to contend with the bitterly cold wind chills that came with it.
Winds will be the main story for the morning, as low pressure exits New England. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph will be likely. Wind gusts will be in the 30s on the mainland, with the 40s at the shore.
Power outages and downed tree branches will be possible, mainly along the shore. Lawn furniture will likely blow over, too, and while I’ve never fried a turkey outside myself (though I’d really like to one day), just be careful in the winds.
Cars will sway in the wind but no real issues will be expected on the road, save for tractor trailers. In terms of airport delays, they’re not ruled out, but since Atlantic City International and Philadelphia Airport are inland, they won’t be very likely.
It will be sunny. Temperatures will stay steady in the 45-50 degree range for the morning and midday, feeling like about 40. Then, for the afternoon, temperatures will fall as the breeze diminishes. Bring the winter jacket if you’ll be out all day, because you’ll need it as the sun sets. It’ll feel like around 30 then.
Thursday night will be a partly cloudy one. Temperatures will fall through the 30s during the evening, bottoming out between 40-45 come Black Friday morning.
Black Friday and Saturday will be a pair of quiet weather days. Temperatures stay in the light jacket and pants territory. We’ll have a mostly to partly sunny sky.
The main focus will be Saturday night to Sunday. A warm front will lift through Saturday night, followed by a low pressure transferring its energy from the Great Lakes to off the mid-Atlantic coast. From there, it’ll strengthen and then go out to sea.
Rain is likely to develop late Saturday night. The shore should get plain rain through most of Sunday, ending Sunday evening. Minor stage coastal flooding will be likely during the high tides.
On the mainland, a rain to wintry-mix to rain scenario is plausible. However, minor accumulations would be all. Winds will be strong, too.
From everyone at The Press of Atlantic City, have a safe, fun and healthy Thanksgiving holiday. I’ll be stepping away from the column for a few days, but you’ll still be covered with the latest in South Jersey weather.
We doubled up the weather graphic size from a quarter page to a half page. With that extra room, you’ll receive an expanded marine and an expanded tides section, with more locations. The sun and moon data will be for the next three days ahead as well. Finally, the world cities will be on the graphic.
The increased space of the graphic will result in no written column for the day. However, the full mainland and shore 7-day forecast will still be at the top of the graphic. We’re the only ones to provide this on a year-round basis, when many of you are enjoying time home for the holidays.
