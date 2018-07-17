A fire broke out about 9 a.m. Tuesday July 17, 2018, in one of the units of the Cabin City Motel, 756 Rt 9 in the Erma section of Lower Township. Six area fire companies responded to the fire that heavily damaged a corner unit of the motel. No injuries were reported as the residents self-evacuated, according to witness at the scene, a cat perished in the unit where the fire started. Erma fire chief Dave Lepor credits modern fire breaks between the motel units for not allowing the fire to spread to the rest of the motel. One fireman was taken to the hospital for heat related blood pressure issue according to Lepor. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
A fire broke out about 9 a.m. Tuesday July 17, 2018, in one of the units of the Cabin City Motel, 756 Rt 9 in the Erma section of Lower Township. Six area fire companies responded to the fire that heavily damaged a corner unit of the motel. No injuries were reported as the residents self-evacuated. According to witness at the scene, a cat perished in the unit where the fire started. Erma fire chief Dave Lepor credits modern fire breaks between the motel units for not allowing the fire to spread to the rest of the motel. One fireman was taken to the hospital for a heat related blood pressure issue according to Lepor.
I've written for multiple publications including Levittown Now, Passyunk Post, Philadelphia Neighborhoods,Temple News and JUMP Magazine. I've covered arts, entertainment, business, music, sports and local government. Experienced in videography.
