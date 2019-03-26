You’ll need the winter coat for one more day before it can be put away for a little while. Shifting high pressure will shift our seasons as well.
High pressure will move closer overhead. You will notice early Wednesday morning that the winds will have lightened as opposed to Tuesday. Still, though, the winter chill will be there, a reminder that winter jackets are still a necessity well into the month. Temperatures will range from the mid-20s in the Pine Barrens to about 32 in Margate and along the shore.
We will have a plethora of sun for Wednesday, and that will help us cut the chill. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-40s, about 10 degrees below average. However, the strong late-March sun, not equivalent to mid-September, will mean you likely won’t need the heat on in the car or even much in your home for a good part of the day. A northeast wind will shift to the east during the day.
The wettest year on record and a soggier than average start to 2019 are still not enough to …
Another star-filled night will take hold as we transition into the latter half of the week. Temperatures drop quickly through the 40s and will be in the 30s for a good portion of Wednesday night. By Thursday morning, we’ll again be back around 25 degrees west of the Garden State Parkway, turning milder as you head toward the coast, where it will be 32 again.
Then, high pressure will shift offshore, but it will maintain a strong grip on the region. Wind direction will be key, as it will move from southeast to southwest, and we will turn toward warmer weather. It’ll be spot-on seasonable Thursday, with plenty of sunshine (some morning fog). The only place where it will be cooler will be at our coasts, as we wait for that water to warm up. It’ll be a milder Thursday night.
Friday and Saturday will then bring what I believe many would consider to be spring perfection. Open the windows, take the top down and enjoy the fresh air. Spring cleaning, prepping the garden and outdoor work will all be great. Temperatures will soar into the mid and upper 60s on the mainland, courtesy of a southwest wind. Even the shores will get in on the action. However, it will still be stunted by the chilly water, with highs around 60.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds both days. Saturday will have a good breeze, though, around 15 mph.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.