A new study has found that moving public housing from publicly owned buildings to federal subsidy of rents in privately owned developments — such as is being done in Atlantic City — has had mostly positive effects in California.
The study, led by Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, found residents reported upgraded heating/cooling systems and appliances; improved unit layout and conditions; perceived safety and connectedness; and enhanced resident resources and pride of place.
However, safety concerns and problems with pest infestations were not completely resolved, according to the study.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Rental Assistance Demonstration program is being used by the Atlantic City Housing Authority in its approach to repair or replace hundreds of units of publicly owned housing.
The days of building public housing in huge towers or “villages” only for the poor are over,…
The authority recently chose the Michaels Organization, of Camden, as its co-development partner for Stanley Holmes Village, off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and Buzby Village off West End Avenue.
"Our research is especially relevant as housing authorities across the U.S. proceed to implement RAD, particularly in large urban areas," said Diana Hernández, Ph.D., assistant professor of sociomedical sciences.
She said the study was unique in examining the impacts of a federal program that incorporates major renovations and returns residents to their original residences after a temporary relocation.
Hernandez and colleagues conducted 30 in-depth interviews with residents at three RAD sites in central California. They were among the first to initiate a RAD approach, according to the Mailman school.
The study was was published in Housing Policy Debates.
It is one of the first studies to look at RAD, which aims to improve and preserve affordable housing by converting traditional public housing to rental assistance, in part to address problems with deferred maintenance in many publicly owned buildings, according to the school.
