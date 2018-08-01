Buying all of the supplies that a child needs for school can be expensive. According to the Huntington Bank "Backpack Index", costs ranged from 662 dollars for an elementary school student to 1,489 dollars for a high school student in 2017. That may mean the choice between food or school supplies. Two local organizations are changing that.
The Community Food Bank of New Jersey's Southern Branch and Boscov's are working together for the 7th annual "Stuff The Bus" campaign. Meteorologist Joe Martucci was at the bus on Wednesday, accepting backpacks and school supplies to be given to area students.
"When students go back to school, they should start with all the tools necessary to succeed. Reducing the burden on student's school supplies cost will give families more money to keep them hunger-free. This allows students to focus more and increase their energy. With less attention worrying about the tools they need, students will have a finely tuned tool of their own, their brain, where they can learn and grow," Martucci said.
Those who wish to donate school supplies may drop them off at the bus outside Boscov's in Egg Harbor Township, located at 6725 East Black Horse Pike. School supplies include copybooks, loose-leaf paper, pencil cases, pens, pencils, crayons, rulers and other items. Please submit the items in a backpack. In addition to directly giving supplies, you may donate 10, 15 or 20 dollars to the bus attendent. The Community FoodBank will then purchase supplies with the funds to relive the stress on the neediest area students.
Off The Press with Scott Cronick will broadcast live from the Boscov's on WOND-AM Friday afternoon.
