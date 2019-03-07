ATLANTIC CITY — The demolition of a vacant motel that serves as a symbol of blight along the resort's entrance has been put on hold after a developer interested in buying the property sued the city.
Deep Water Development alleges in a Feb. 14 lawsuit that the city improperly placed a lien on the shuttered Bayview Inn, the infamous Route 40 motel where authorities found an alligator during a drug raid in 2017.
The Hackensack-based group entered into a contract to purchase the property last May and claims the lien "adversely affected" their interest in buying the inn, which the city has long wanted to tear down.
"(Deep Water) complied with the requests of (Atlantic City) and should be able to purchase the property," the suit claims.
Since authorities raided the Albany Avenue motel two years ago, the boarded-up inn has sat vacant and deteriorating. Panels on the windows are covered in graffiti and a fence around the property is almost entirely blown down. The city believes squatters have been breaking into the rooms.
Following the raid, the city's Licensing and Inspections Department deemed the building unsafe and ordered it taken down. In December 2017, the city passed a resolution to place a $300,100 lien on the property, which is owned by SomDev Real Estate LLC.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved funding for the demolition and bids went out.
But Deep Water Development then expressed interested in the motel and plans to raze it was put on hold.
The company contends it met with city officials to discuss repairs to the property. Deep Water boarded up windows and doors, installed a fence around the building and removed asphalt and a trailer, the suit says.
But the North Jersey group stopped responding to calls from officials and never shared their plans for the property, said Licensing and Inspections Director Dale Finch.
The city began moving forward with demolition plans for a second time.
"It's on the gateway to the city... Everyone feels we just need to get the property to get cleaned up to the point that it's not an eyesore," Finch said. "We're going to move forward with this one way or another."
A contractor was hired to raze the inn last month for around $250,000, Finch said, and utilities inside the building were turned off. The tear down is now on hold until the legal matter is resolved.
"We've been asking 'What's the deal? What's going to happen?'" Finch said. "And nothing... We had to pull the trigger after being very patient."
Deep Water Development and the company's attorney did not respond to requests for comment.
The former Bayview Inn is one of several dilapidated motels that line the entrance to Atlantic City. For decades, local officials have been trying to tear down the eyesores, which have long attracted drugs and crime.
Egg Harbor Township has recently taken a new approach to the problem by applying for FEMA grants to demolish four inns along the West Atlantic City section of the town. The motels combined made $3.8 million in claims over the past ten years due to flooding. If approved, the inns would be converted into green space.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.