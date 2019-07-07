Alas! If you were fed up with the steamy, sultry weather over the past couple of days, your time will come this week. We’ll be low of humidity and full on sunshine through much of the week.
The cold front that gave us a taste of drier air Sunday will still hover south of the area. As a result, we will remain a touch humid during the morning, with a mix of sun and clouds. While I believe most places will be dry, a shower will be possible until around noon, mainly toward Cape May and toward the I-95 corridor.
During the afternoon, the front will sail far enough south to end the rain threat everywhere. You’ll have a large chunk of dry time for any outdoor work or extended weekend activities here. Cooler air will seep in, and that will be reflected on the thermometer. A high of 80 at Atlantic City International Airport would be our coolest since June 19.
Monday night will be a night to leave the windows open.
Temperatures will fall quickly through the 70s in the evening. By Tuesday morning, lows will be in the low to mid-60s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be twins from Mother Nature. Both days will be sunny to mostly sunny. High pressure will sit just to our west. That will keep the dew points down. High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 80s on the mainland. The shore will peak in the mid-80s midday, before a sea-breeze kicks in.
You would think with Canadian high pressure we would be cooler, but sunshine, which there will be plenty of, heats drier air quicker than moist air. Overnight lows will be 65-70 on the mainland, with the shore in the low 70s.
In a year full of severe weather, and the occasional tornado warning, it takes an all-hands-…
Thursday and Friday will see a rise in humidity, but it will not be like the past couple of days. Both mornings will be dry, with the standard afternoon Jersey pop-up storms.
Lastly, we have really gone through the gantlet of severe weather this year. Saturday brought two marine thunderstorm wind gusts of 43 mph near Maurice River and 41 mph near Cape May Harbor. In Ocean County, one computer model received initial data that showed 1,500 lightning strikes in a square kilometer between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Atlantic City International Airport’s weather station reported a funnel cloud somewhere along the Egg Harbor Township-Hamilton Township border.
