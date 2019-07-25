In a summer already filled with fairly good weather to spend the weekends outside, another winner is coming this week.
Temperatures Friday will start off in the 60s again mostly everywhere, with a few 50s likely well into the Pine Barrens. Aided by plentiful sunshine, temperatures will rise up into the low to mid-80s for high temperatures, with the shore reaching its highs midday and then falling with the seabreeze in the afternoon.
Tom Quirk, Executive Director of the New Jersey Coastal Coalition, kicks off the first non w…
A mix of sun and clouds will be present for the p.m. hours, plenty nice out. I will monitor a low (15%) risk for a shower, but for all intents and purposes, enjoy your day.
It’ll be a good evening for a campfire or a long walk by the bay or ocean. Temperatures will be in the 70s as the sun drops Friday and carry over until around midnight. Then, we’ll fall into the 60s again for lows, with 70-degree readings at the shore by Saturday morning.
Saturday through Monday continue to look like mirror images of each other. High pressure will slowly slide offshore. That will change our dominate wind direction from northerly to southerly. However, the flow will be weak and no spike in heat and humidity will be expected. Rather, we’ll see a slow climb up the thermometer, staying within the 85-90 degree range generally.
When the heat is at its hottest, the summer ocean temperatures can often be at its coldest.
While the dew points stay in the low to mid-60s, not sticky, you’ll want the air conditioner if your home gets a lot of sun. At night, you can leave the windows open. Mornings will start 65-70 degrees on the mainland and around to just above 70 at the shore. We’ll stay void of thick cloud cover, with a sunny to partly sunny sky expected.
On Tuesday, South Jersey will firmly sit in the “warm sector,” with a warm front to our north. That means hot and humid, but dry as well. An area of lower pressure will swing in sometime Wednesday or Thursday. Expect at least a few showers and storms, mainly during the p.m. hours.
Again, as the weather stays quiet and the column stays light, I thought I’d share my little-past-half-way-point-shore-summer grades. Similar to last year, I’ve been doing some in-house grading of what each weekend has been in terms of the weather. Since it’s summer, I’ve been starting our weekends on Friday, not Saturday, just to get us in the right mindset.
The general response I've had over the past couple of weeks was that it was not a good summe…
Nine weekends in and we have a 3.32 GPA, or between a B and B+ by my grading scale. Remember, too, three days straight of weather like this weekend is tough to do in any pattern. The main factor I look at is how wet it was (and time of day it rained), followed by temperatures, followed by wind. I’ll explain my full thinking when the article comes out Labor Day weekend, but we have been blessed by mostly dry or dry weekends since Memorial Day weekend, and that isn’t changing this weekend.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.