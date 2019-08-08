Canadian high pressure will usher in a much drier air mass into the weekend, feeling more like May or September than the peak summer season.
We’ll start off Friday with some cloud cover, as a cold front continues its passage throughout the evening. Given the overnight timing and lack of tropical moisture, I believe we will go through this dry patch during the early morning hours.
Otherwise, we’ll have a mostly sunny to partly sunny day. Temperatures will remain a tick above average, owning to the westerly wind, which does not fully tap into the cooler, Canadian air. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s. Still, though, the humidity will be lower, in the low 60s, putting more comfort into the air.
As the shore packs in for the weekend, we’ll have a wonderful evening for all summer nighttime activities. Temperatures will quickly fall though the 80s and into the 70s after dark as the sky turns clear.
Overnight, you can leave the windows open. Morning lows Saturday morning will range from the mid-60s at the shore to the upper 50s out in the mainland. It’ll be refreshing!
We’ll pretty much do it all over again Saturday. The west wind will pin the sea breeze back, keeping shore and mainland temperatures just about the same. Temperatures will go down a tick, sitting in the low 80s. Very, very comfortable.
Temperatures will cool quickly again Saturday night. We’ll see more of this into the fall, but when you have a combination of light winds and low dew points, something called radiational cooling allows the heat from the day to escape straight into space.
Winds will turn a little more to the southwest for Sunday. This will pump a little more moisture into our atmosphere. However, I’m still expect a fairly dry feeling day and plenty of sun. The shore might not even crack 80, as a sea breeze develops. It’ll be a good day to lay out, though, with water temperatures likely in the 70s.
As we continue to grade our summer shore weekend, it looks like an “A.” If true, that will be the fourth “A” this summer season.
So, we will stay dry through at least Tuesday morning. After that, our next focus will be a big area of low pressure from the Midwest. The exact impact from this isn’t known yet. However, expect some storms in the Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday time frame. It could turn sultry again, as we should sit on the southern (warmer) side of the low pressure system. We should have a good grip of what’s to come in Sunday’s column.
