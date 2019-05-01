Thursday will be a good test run for the now-very-near summer season.
A brief episode of summertime warmth will bring the popcorn thunderstorms seen during the season. As we turn to the weekend, unsettled weather will be likely, but questions remain.
Unlike Wednesday morning, I am hopeful we’ll see a few breaks of sun as the sun rises Thursday.
The showers from the overnight hours will end before dawn, with temperatures somewhere around 60 degrees, about 10 degrees above average.
The surface will catch up to the warm air that has already infiltrated the mid levels of our atmosphere. Temperatures will quickly rise through the 60s and 70s in the morning.
For the afternoon, I expect highs to range from the mid-80s in Millville (well inland) to around 80 in Linwood (along and near the parkway) to the low 70s in Sea Isle City and the shore.
The unstable air that will build will set off a few thunderstorms after 2 p.m.
These will be of the hit-or-miss variety that cause a short downpour. Overall, I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans if you can be tolerant to the forecast. A strong storm, with gusty winds, may come from this.
Going into the night, that front will move closer to the area. Rain showers will be around through the night.
However, they should be on the lighter side. Carry the umbrella if you’ll be out at night. Low temperatures will be in the 50s come Friday morning.
Friday will see a mix of clouds and sun. The position of the cold front will tell all for the day. If it sags southward, then we will be around 60 degrees. If it stays north, which I believe it will, then we’re talking upper 70s for highs (cooler at the shore).
Similar to Thursday, a few showers and thunderstorms will be around during the p.m. These should end by the evening, giving us a dry start to the weekend.
In terms of the weekend, Saturday will be drier than Sunday. However, both will have some rain.
Saturday should see a good amount of dry time to fit some outdoor plans in. On Sunday, a low pressure system will eject out of the mid-South.
Wind-swept rain will be present for much of the day. Minor stage coastal flooding will have to be watched, too, as winds will be northeasterly for a good part of it.
