AVALON— Blair Bocklet and Ciaran Scott love the beach.
So much so, in fact, that they took a beach patrol position that many beach goers in the area have come to fear.
Bocklet and Scott are beach tag inspectors. Primarily working the Avalon beach on 28th and 29th streets, they're responsible for waiting at the entrances and making sure guests over the age of 12 have tags permitting them on.
Naturally, people sometimes go out of their to avoid paying for a tag, whether it's a long-winded excuse or an elaborate diversion.
Both have seen their fair share of oddities.
"One time, this group of guys had a blow-up canoe and they had two tags, but there were six of them," said Bocklet, 17, of Ambler, Pennsylvania. "So they tried to pile everyone in the canoe and raise it over their heads and carry it onto the beach.
"It was really funny."
According to Scott, people have tried to walk right behind her - the space between her chair and a wooden fence is no more than five feet - or sneak through the bushes in the dunes past the fence.
"That doesn't work," said Scott, 17, of Villanova, Pennsylvania. "You're not even allowed to walk in the dunes."
Guests can pay for a daily, weekly or seasonal tag. Though beach taggers like Scott and Bochlet are often met with resistance when it comes to having to pay to get in, the tag purchases play a crucial role in keeping the beach clean and safe.
"If you come to Avalon, you see how nice the beaches are," Scott said. "And that's because of the money from this.
"It pays the lifeguards, picks up trash (and) just keeps the beach nice."
For beach taggers, the average shift begins at 9:30 a.m. They check in at the beach patrol headquarters within the local rec center, get assigned to a specific area, and head out by 10 to sweep through the early beach crowds to make sure everyone has a tag.
After the initial sweep, they return to the entrances to check the tags of arriving guests. More taggers arrive to sweep the beaches around 3 p.m. They start at 30th Street, make their way down to 79th Street and then work back up to 9th Street. By the end of the day, they will have walked nearly 11 miles.
On weekdays, there are usually around 25 taggers on the beach. On the weekend, that number goes up to around 40.
Bochlet and Scott, who both stay in Avalon over the summer, applied for the job for their love of the beach.
"My older sister was a (tag) checker, and she loved it because she got to stay on the beach all day," said Bochlet, a senior at Mt. St. Joseph Academy in Pennsylvania. "I love the beach, so I knew that I wanted to try and make sure that whatever job I got, I was still able to get a full beach day in.
"So this worked out perfectly."
This summer is Bochlet's third as a tagger. A year later, Scott approached her with interest in the position, and the two became best friends shortly after. For Scott, a senior at The Agnes Irwin School in Pennsylvania, it's the perfect summer job.
"I sit on the beach all day and I talk to people," Scott said. "I don't think I could be doing a better job."
