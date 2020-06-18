Borrowing from the real estate phrase “location, location, location,” the forecast into Father’s Day weekend will be about “direction, direction, direction.” Winds will flip south, pumping in summery temperatures with a side of sunshine.
However, sunshine will be self-destructive, bringing rounds of afternoon storms.
Temperatures Friday morning will be in the low to mid-60s, which is about 5 degrees above average for this time of year. Like the past several days, Friday temperatures start out above average for morning lows, but afternoon highs wind up below average. You can thank east winds and cloud cover for that.
Friday will be the last day of this pattern. Afternoon highs will be just shy of a seasonable 80-degree range on the mainland, with mid-70s at the shore.
Winds will be from the south to southeast, and there will be periods of sunshine throughout the day.
There will be moisture in the air. Dew points will be in the mid-60s “getting humid,” as I like to call it. With this moisture will come the risk of a downpour or thunderstorms after 2 p.m.
However, this will largely be confined to those west of a line from Stafford Township to Mays Landing to Maurice River Township. Even here, there will not be enough storms for a washout.
Friday evening will see a mostly cloudy sky as storms wane. Temperatures will fall through the 70s during the evening. Morning lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s. So have the fan on or flip on the air conditioner at night.
Winds will be due south for Father’s Day weekend. For everyone, that means another step up on the thermometer. Expect mid-80s for highs, while well inland places will flirt with the 90 degree mark. A south wind is still a sea breeze for the shore, but you’ll get in on the warming action, too, with highs in the mid-70s. Expect a mostly sunny start to the day, with patchy areas of early fog mixing with more p.m. clouds.
After about 1 p.m., hit-or-miss thunderstorms will fire up. The sun, which literally can’t get any stronger and higher in the sky than it will be Saturday, thanks to the summer solstice, will create unstable air, causing the pop-up downpours.
I believe this will generally occur west of the Garden State Parkway and maybe not in Cape May County. If you live or visit the Cape, you’re probably familiar with the “Cape May Bubble.” That will be put to good use here.
Both Saturday and Sunday nights will be dry and summery. Any storms will be out by 10 p.m. Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s.
Winds will then make a turn to the southwest for Monday and Tuesday. The westerly component of the wind will push more of those storms to the shore. So, everywhere will be fair game for a pop-up afternoon storm, but with plenty of dry time.
Temperatures will take another step up, too. We’ll be talking highs at or above 90 for the mainland. In fact, Atlantic City International Airport may have its first heat wave (3+ days of high temperatures above 90 degrees) Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
